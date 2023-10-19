SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has continued to do what it has done all year, which is to essentially head sideways despite some pretty large moves up and down. Furthermore, there is reason to believe this could continue for a while longer. Why will be covered next.

ICHR continues to be held in check

A previous article from early May, which rated ICHR a hold, concluded that even though the stock was in the midst of a decline that had lasted months, the worst was likely to have passed. So while it may have seemed tempting to some to short the stock, especially in the wake of a disappointing earnings report, the article cautioned against doing so with support close by and the stock near the lower bound of a defined trading range.

All this would limit further downside for the stock. On the contrary, being long was likely to yield a better return than being short after the stock closed at $26.45 on May 11. The chart below shows why this assessment was basically on point. The stock reversed course in May and proceeded to head north as the article suggested it was likely to do.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The rally in the stock eventually stalled in the $36-40 region, close to the $36-38 region the article identified as where the stock was likely to encounter resistance. Note how in the chart the stock was unable to get past the $36-40 region from June to August in spite of repeated attempts. The stock got as high as $38.82 on August 1, but no higher. The stock fell in September, bringing YTD gains to 10% with the stock closing at $29.36 as of October 16.

Why ICHR finds itself hemmed in between resistance and support

The stock made multiple attempts in June-August to break through the $36-40 region without success. Furthermore, it is not the first time the $36-40 region has proven to be a hurdle for ICHR. The chart above, for instance, shows how the stock got stopped in the $36-40 region in February. And if we go back to last year, then ICHR got the path higher blocked in the $36-40 region in August 2022.

There have been numerous times a rally in the stock came to an end in the $36-40 region. It’s therefore worth mentioning that the stock was in a downtrend that started with the April 2021 high of $63.42 and which ended with the July 2022 high of $21.08. If we then assume ICHR has been retracing this move down, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend is $37.25. This is in the $36-40 region, which could be one reason why ICHR appears to be facing resistance in the aforementioned region.

It may also be interesting to know the $36-40 region is where fair value can be found. Fair value is subjective, but if we assume earnings grow by 16.76% per year on average in the next five years according to various estimates, and with TTM non-GAAP EPS of $2.34, then fair value for ICHR is $39.22. This is also in the $36-40 region. It could also explain why the 2023 high is $39.73.

It’s also worth pointing out that there seems to be some level of support in the $24-26 region. Note how in the chart posted earlier the stock bottomed at $25.02 in May, which is very close to the January low of $25.12 and the December low of $25.21. This repeated bottoming in the same price region months apart is unlikely to be a coincidence. Some sort of support in the $24-26 region is likely.

Basically, ICHR finds itself between support at one extreme and resistance at the other extreme. In such a situation, the stock will find it difficult to sustain a rally beyond a certain point, just as a selloff is unlikely to go past a certain point. This favors continued sideways action for ICHR, provided of course support and resistance stand their ground.

Will the upcoming report be a catalyst?

ICHR has challenged the boundaries several times without succeeding, which suggests it may need some assistance in the form of a catalyst to break through resistance, if not support. It just so happens ICHR is scheduled to release its next quarterly report in November, which might just turn out to be the catalyst for ICHR.

Keep in mind the market is expecting to see if ICHR has indeed seen the worst of the industry downturn as stated by ICHR. According to ICHR, Q2 was the trough to be followed by sequential growth. At the same time, ICHR acknowledged seeing volatility in customer demand. Some areas are getting stronger, but others seem to regressing. From the Q2 earnings call:

“We continue to see the second quarter 2023 as Ichor's trough quarter during the current downturn, with modest sequential growth expected as we progress through the year. Our current expectations for the third quarter indicate revenue growth of about 4%, plus or minus, with the only difference compared to our prior outlook of 5% to 10% growth being the stronger second quarter. While our overall outlook for the full year is consistent with what we were seeing at this time last quarter, there was no question that there continues to be a significant amount of variability in customer demand to build schedules. For example, at the same time as Q2 witnessed a degree of demand from Q3, we also saw increased demand in a couple of pockets of strength, including increasing investments in the trailing node, logic and high-bandwidth memory. These areas of upside, however, are being pretty equally offset by softening demand in some areas of leading-edge logic and slower build schedules in other areas, such as EUV lithography.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

Adding to the suspense are recent reports TSMC (TSM) has asked its suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to delay delivery due to concerns about semiconductor demand. The suppliers are presumed to include Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT), which together accounted for 79% of ICHR’s FY2022 sales according to the most recent annual report.

The market will thus be looking whether ICHR is sticking to its previous outlook, raising the outlook, or whether it will lower the outlook to account for recent developments, which suggest reduced demand. Any major surprises from ICHR could serve as the catalyst that puts the stock in position to challenge, if not break though support or resistance, depending on whether ICHR surprises to the downside or to the upside.

What the market expects next

Consensus estimates expect a sequential improvement in earnings for the rest of FY2023, in line with the most recent outlook from ICHR. Estimates call for non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $192.6M in Q3 FY2023, an increase of $0.06 QoQ, which is slightly above the midpoint of guidance from ICHR as shown in the table below.

Q3 FY2023 (guidance) Q3 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $185-200M $355.6M (45.87%) GAAP EPS ($0.20-0.32) $1.00 - Non-GAAP EPS $0.01-$0.13 $1.22 (94.26%) Click to enlarge

Source: ICHR

The table below shows the numbers in the preceding quarters for comparison. The numbers are down big YoY, but they’re expected to improve from now on. With ICHR having declared Q2 as the trough, earnings are expected to improve sequentially in Q4. Consensus estimates are looking for non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, up $0.07 QoQ or almost double, in Q4 FY2023 to finish with non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 on revenue of $804M in FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q2 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 Q2 FY2022 QoQ YoY Net sales 185,008 225,870 329,560 (18.09%) (43.86%) Gross margin 13.9% 14.7% 16.8% (80bps) (290bps) Operating margin (1.6%) 2.1% 7.5% (370bps) (910bps) Operating income (loss) (2,906) 4,794 24,796 - - Net income (loss) (20,656) (5) 21,537 - - EPS (0.71) (0.00) 0.74 - - (Non-GAAP) Net sales 185,008 225,870 329,560 (18.09%) (43.86%) Gross margin 14.5% 15.5% 17.0% (100bps) (150bps) Operating margin 2.9% 6.1% 10.0% (320bps) (710bps) Operating income 5,331 13,721 32,981 (61.15%) (83.84%) Net income 707 11,128 28,326 (93.65%) (97.50%) EPS 0.02 0.38 0.98 (94.74%) (97.96%) Click to enlarge

Source: ICHR

Multiples have expanded

Earnings are expected to more than double in FY2024 compared to FY2023 with estimates in the $1.03-1.55 range. Multiples have expanded in anticipation of a pickup in growth. For instance, ICHR trades at 36 times forward non-GAAP earnings with a trailing P/E of 12.5. The table below shows some of the multiples for ICHR. Note enterprise value is higher than market cap. This is primarily due to ICHR having more debt than cash on the balance sheet. ICHR has long-term debt of $284.7M as of Q2 FY2023, partially offset by cash and cash equivalents of $84.6M.

ICHR Market cap $857.97M Enterprise value $1.11B Revenue ("ttm") $1,068.2M EBITDA $88.5M Trailing non-GAAP P/E 12.53 Forward non-GAAP P/E 46.01 Trailing GAAP P/E 37.75 Forward GAAP P/E N/A PEG GAAP N/A P/S 0.79 P/B 1.49 EV/sales 1.04 Trailing EV/EBITDA 12.49 Forward EV/EBITDA 18.11 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investor takeaways

I remain neutral on ICHR. ICHR finds itself somewhere between support and resistance. The most likely path forward is thus for ICHR to continue to head sideways as long as both resistance and support hold. The range between support and resistance is wide enough to allow for fairly large rallies and selloffs, but the former will need to overcome resistance and the latter will need to overcome support to be sustained.

ICHR has made numerous attempts to break the logjam without success. The stock may need a catalyst to power through resistance or perhaps support. The most likely event on the horizon that has the potential to be such a catalyst is the upcoming report for Q3 FY2023 on November 6. The market is expecting positive news from ICHR based on earnings estimates, which predict a sequential rebound in earnings, starting in Q3 that will continue into FY2024.

These expectations are based on the most recent outlook from ICHR. However, there are some indications ICHR may be forced to lower the outlook. For instance, there are reports TSMC is delaying delivery of chipmaking equipment in response to weaker-than-anticipated demand for semiconductors. This could affect LRCX and AMAT, and ICHR by extension since the former two are its main customers. It’s possible ICHR may revise the outlook at its next earnings call to account for changing business conditions.

If this happens and depending on how much more pessimistic ICHR becomes regarding the outlook for demand, this could be enough to propel the stock lower, possibly lower than where it has been all year. On the other hand, if ICHR sticks to its optimistic outlook, then that could send the stock soaring higher, especially after the selloff in the past month. An unexpected upgrade to the outlook could put the stock in position to challenge resistance in the $36-40 region once again, and perhaps finally break through.

Bottom line, the stock is going sideways despite major volatility, something it has done for some time. There is also a rather important report due from ICHR, which could prove to be a momentous event. This being the case, neither long nor short looks warranted as either risks being caught on the wrong side of the trade. Not being either is the way to do.