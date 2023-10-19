Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ichor Holdings: A Potential Catalyst For Change May Be On The Horizon

Oct. 19, 2023 1:53 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)AMAT, LRCX
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • ICHR has basically headed sideways and this could continue with support and resistance positioned where they are.
  • ICHR has seen its earnings drop due to an industry downturn, but the current outlook calls for sequential growth in the coming quarters with Q2 the trough.
  • The Q3 report is due in a month and there is reason to believe there may be a change in store that could alter the outlook for ICHR.
  • Both longs and shorts are at risk with the way the cards are laid out, which means staying in the middle is the default option.

Silicon Wafer during Photolithography Process inside Complex Computer Chip Production Machine. Semiconductor Manufacturing at Modern Fab or Foundry.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has continued to do what it has done all year, which is to essentially head sideways despite some pretty large moves up

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.81K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.