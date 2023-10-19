Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sanofi Q3 2023 Earnings Preview: Expect Positive Results, But No Share Price Spike

Oct. 19, 2023 2:15 PM ETSanofi (SNY)1 Comment
Summary

  • Sanofi is set to announce Q3 2023 earnings next Friday, Oct. 27.
  • The company has forecast mid single-digit growth in EPS for 2023, with an estimated currency impact of -6.5% to -7.5%.
  • Sanofi's key asset, Dupixent, continues to perform well and is expected to surpass $10 billion in revenues this year.
  • Elsewhere, the company has achieved three major product approvals in recent months, with blockbuster revenue potential.
  • Sanofi's stock has bounced back well from hitting three-year lows amid litigation concerns. These concerns have eased. But rapid share price growth is not part of the near-term picture.

Sanofi Distribution Centre in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Overview

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), the French pharma giant, announces its Q3 2023 earnings next Friday, Oct. 27. I last covered the company back in August last year, when its share price was nearing a 10-year low value of $38. I

Comments (1)

J
Jimghad
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (5.24K)
I like Sanofi.
- all LOE are now behind Sanofi and for the next 5 years do not expect any surprises.
- They have made some clever acquisitions and we can expect them to start bringing in huge sales in 2025. ( ramp up of sales do take time - launches expected next year, or end 2023 )
- If COPD study (second study ) for Dupixent is also positive, it will have a 10% positive impact on Sanofi sales.
