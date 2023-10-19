Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ABB: Clear Evidence Of Weaker Short-Cycle, But Valuation Makes This A Name To Monitor

Oct. 19, 2023 2:26 PM ETABB Ltd (ABBNY)SBGSY, ETN, SIEGY, EMR
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers

Summary

  • ABB's results highlight that short-cycle industrial demand has slowed, raising concerns about a potential recession and the timeline for global macro improvement.
  • Process industries like chemicals and oil/gas remain strong, while longer-term drivers like electrification and automation are still in place.
  • ABB's third-quarter results were mixed, with positive results as the company delivered on backlogs, but orders point to a meaningful slowdown in multiple end-markets.
  • ABB is a borderline buy now; the valuation supports owning the shares, but sentiment could lead to a longer pullback cycle.
Umea, Norrland Sweden - May 15, 2021: abandoned industrial robot that gets to work as a sign pointer

Peter Ekvall/iStock via Getty Images

It seems increasingly clear that the question of whether short-cycle industrial demand has slowed is settled – it has – but valid questions remain as to whether the U.S. economy will actually slip into recession and how long it will take for the global macro

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY, ACLLY, ITT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.