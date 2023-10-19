Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66 Benefiting From Historically High Distillate Yields

Oct. 19, 2023 2:33 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)COP, ENB, ENB:CA, MPC, VLO, VOO, XOM
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.73K Followers

Summary

  • Phillips 66's Refining Segment continues to be the dominant factor for earnings upside given PSX's high distillate yield and strong diesel margins.
  • The company's acquisition of DCP Midstream's LP units will contribute to strong growth in the Midstream Segment's EBITDA over the coming year.
  • Despite my continuing concerns about the Chemicals Segment performance, PSX's improved refining market capture could provide upside.
  • Considering current FY23 EPS estimates are for $15+/share, the current annual dividend obligation of only $4.20 obviously leaves significant room for significant dividend increases going forward.
Phillips 66 gas station

tupungato

While Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been heavily investing in its Midstream and Chemicals segments in order to diversify the company from the cyclical refining business, in the near term the company's Refining segment continues to be the dominant factor when

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.73K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX, CVX, COP, XOM, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.