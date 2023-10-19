Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iovance Biotherapeutics: Good Trade Setup Created By The FDA Delay Gets Even Better

Oct. 19, 2023 2:35 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)2 Comments
Summary

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics' lifileucel, a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte product, is under FDA review for the treatment of advanced melanoma.
  • The FDA decision on the biologics license application for lifileucel has been delayed until February 24, 2024.
  • The delay presents a trade setup, and IOVA at 52 week lows makes the trade even more appealing.

Iovance Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:IOVA) tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product, lifileucel, is already under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), having produced impressive clinical data in melanoma, among other cancers. In fact, a decision on the biologics license application (BLA), for lifileucel for the treatment of advanced

Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Comments (2)

Today, 2:44 PM
A rather crap biased article.
No discussion of the number of shares short and challenging valuation based on a drug product that has not completed PII from a company almost out of cash.
If I did not know better I would say this is a manipulative article .
Today, 3:22 PM
@Bioslicker Thanks for your comment. I suppose it is almost out of cash, biotechs tend to be, but it has cash until approval or rejection in February or prior, which is the major binary catalyst. As such, I don't think the cash balance would be the deciding factor in the trade near-term, which is what this potential trade setup is about. I haven't said it is a good long throughout 2024 and beyond. You could get another raise, that's true, but it'd be potentially offset by approval, I speculate that it would be, but if you disagree, I can see why you might not like that thesis. I think a raise would be more likely following approval.

It is hard to value for sure because we don't know how well it will sell, especially initially, but names often pop on approval. People shorting allows for a squeeze.
