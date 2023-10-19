Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VRIG: Floating Rate Investment Grade Securities May Not Be The Best Bet Right Now

Summary

  • The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF provides exposure to floating rate investment grade securities.
  • The VRIG ETF has delivered modest historical returns with a 5.6% distribution yield.
  • It is hard to recommend the VRIG ETF, as its performance is middling compared to alternative funds.
Random floating piggy banks

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With long-term interest rapidly rising, many investors have been switching from fixed-rate bond funds to floating rate funds in order to minimize duration risk. The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is one such floating rate bond fund.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 2:55 PM
Excellent commentary. I've been watching the plateau of total return graphs of JAAA,VRIG,CLOI, etc., with the sudden rise in long term rates. It's far too early for LQD, which has lost 5% in one month.
It looks like ICSH and MINT are the place to be this month, since JAAA has dropped even more than VRIG, and both may not hold a bright future.
When interest rates do turn, it indeed will be the time for LQD.
Meanwhile, RISR, TBF, and RINF look good, with the government spending money rapidly on two wars and infrastructure.
