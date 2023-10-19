Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Truist Financial: Top Value Pick From Beaten-Down Banks

Oct. 19, 2023 2:48 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)3 Comments
Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
13 Followers

Summary

  • Truist Financial has taken prudent action to maintain and improve its capital positioning and secure its dividend amidst the bank turmoil of early 2023.
  • The reaction by private companies and federal funding to the bank crisis suggests that a bank of Truist's size would not be allowed to fail.
  • Truist Financial has been quick to shore up capital and improve its balance sheet, positioning itself to survive a potentially rough 2024 with the dividend intact.

Sign of a Bank

lightkey

Thesis

The bank turmoil of early 2023 caused a severe decline in the value of almost all regional bank shares. Now more than six months away, many banks with stable balance sheets are still trading at rock-bottom multiples. I believe that

This article was written by

Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
13 Followers
Long-term investor in high-quality common shares that seem likely to outpace the market on the basis of growth or value. Financial education at Suny Geneseo, a AACSB accredited university. Personal investing history includes investments in value plays that outpaced the market for 2022. Investment inspiration and model after high-quality investors such as Buffet and Munger.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Duras profile picture
Duras
Today, 3:01 PM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
Agree with your assessment, just bought TFC yesterday.
Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
Today, 3:09 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3)
@Duras thanks give me a follow if you liked the analysis!
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 2:58 PM
Premium
Comments (9.01K)
Trading algos are in control. Human beings are not selling TFC here.
