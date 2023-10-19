Wasan Tita

Thesis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a mortgage REIT that trades at a 20%+ discount to its book value (net of debt). This discount implies a complete write-off of 6% of the portfolio which is way too pessimistic. I've explained in my last article why I think that the Fed is done with rate hikes and might actually cut rates in the near future. If I'm right and the upcoming Q3 2023 earnings, which are scheduled for October 25th, don't show significant loan defaults over the third quarter then now could be the best time to buy discounted shares of BXMT with a double-digit dividend yield.

Mortgage REITs 101

Mortgage REITs (mREITs) are leveraged companies that invest in real estate loans. What's important is that the vast majority of these loans are floating rate. Consequently, when interest rates rise (like they have over the past year and a half), the mortgage REIT gets to charge its borrowers higher interest. This is why initially, interest revenues increase when rates go up.

Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. The thing is that somebody on the other side has to pay this higher interest and some borrowers could default on their payments. The probability of this is especially high for distressed assets with low occupancy, whose valuations have dropped significantly. One such asset class is office space.

The risk for an mREIT is that if a large enough percentage of loans defaults, the mREIT's cash flows will contract, which may eventually lead to a dividend cut, or in the worst case it may not be able to make its own debt payments and go bankrupt. Since this is a bullish article, I'll try to show you why I think that this risk is very low for BXMT and that it has already been priced in.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

BXMT is one of the largest mREITs in the US with a loan book of $23 Billion. The REIT owns a heavily US-oriented portfolio with some Western Europe and Australia exposure. Notably, the portfolio is dominated by offices (34%), followed by multifamily (26%) and hospitality (19%). The remaining exposure consists primarily of loans to industrial and retail properties.

BXMT Presentation

As rates have increased, the percentage of loans that are performing has dropped slightly from 99% in Q2 2022 to 96% in Q2 2023. Over the same period, the average risk rating has increased from 2.8 to 2.9 as 8 loans have been downgraded and 7 upgraded.

BXMT Presentation

But on a cash flow basis, despite interest rate pressures, the portfolio has performed well so far. All 5-rated loans have continued to pay interest as scheduled, the portfolio generated $30 Million of excess distributable earnings during the most recent quarter and supported strong dividend coverage which has improved substantially from 109% last year to 127%.

Currently, the dividend stands at $0.62 per quarter which translates to a very high dividend yield of 11.5%. Since the payout ratio is safety above one, the risk of a dividend cut is low and there is actually quite a bit of headroom. This means that even with a handful of defaults, the dividend is likely to stay unchanged.

BXMT Presentation

Despite solid results, management is being cautious and has continued to increase its credit loss CECL reserve which now stands at $380 Million or $2.2 per share. Over half of this is allocated to 5-rated loans and covers 20% of the outstanding balances. The remainder is a general reserve. I like that management is setting money aside for a rainy day, especially following a quarter of strong earnings. I will be watching Q3 earnings closely, but don't expect a significant tick-up if defaults.

Valuation

BXMT runs a relatively simple business and with a double-digit dividend it really all comes down to the margin of safety. That's where valuation comes in.

The mREIT reports its book value at $26.30 per share. For my calculation, I'm going to add back the CECL reserve of $2.2 per share to get a total book value (assuming no defaults) of $28.30 per share. At today's price of $21.60 that corresponds to 0.76x of book value.

We can conclude that BXMT trades at a 24% discount to book value, but that doesn't really capture the true margin of safety, because the company is leveraged. What this means is that a 1% loss of assets will result in a substantially higher loss to equity holders.

In the case of BXMT, we have $20 Billion of liabilities (i.e. primarily loans where BXMT is the borrower) and about $4.5 Billion in equity. Dividing the two we get leverage of roughly 4x which means that a 1% loss in assets will lead to a 4% loss in equity.

Consequently, the 24% discount to book value prices in total write-off of 6% of the portfolio.

But total write-off of a loan barely ever happens, because the mREIT gets to keep or sell the foreclosed property, and that almost always results in some form of recovery. For context consider this. BXMT averaged 64% LTV at underwriting, which means that for every $100 of assets, the mREIT lent out $64 dollars. Assuming that property values have dropped by 75% to $25, the mREIT would still be able to recover 39% of the loan balance, in case of default. And a 75% decrease in valuations is actually very conservative as most office valuations have "only" been cut in half over the past two years.

Continuing our margin of safety calculation, if we assume conservative recovery as above (and not a complete write down of the whole loan amount), the implied level of defaults actually stands at 8.3%. Given that 5-rated loans account for just 3% of the entire loan book and 96% of the portfolio continues to perform, I feel comfortable with the buffer here.

Once again, the reason I'm posting this now is to make sure that investors have a chance to buy before Q3 earnings come out. I expect Q3 to be the turn-around quarter and if management doesn't announce any significant bad news (such as defaults) and dividend coverage remains strong, the stock price could move materially higher on the earnings announcement as the market realizes that defaults are simply not picking up and therefore the priced-in discount is too big. I rate BXMT a BUY here.

Risks to my thesis

As always, there are some risks here. First and foremost, the thesis relies on the fact that an 8% margin of safety is sufficient. If, for some reason, loan defaults pick up, this could lead to further downside. Again, there is no indication of a wave of defaults coming and the mREIT is actually well-positioned to withstand up to a 30% drop in interest income before it runs into trouble with making its own debt payments.

BXMT Presentation

Moreover, if I'm wrong about the Fed being done with rate increases, and the Fed Fund's rate heads materially higher, it is likely that the stock price will head substantially lower. This is not my base case, but it's important to remember that mREITs don't have a good track record in a high inflation/high interest rate environment. In fact, mREITs are the worst-performing sector and only manage to beat inflation 30% of the time with average returns of -10%. Consequently, any upside in stock price is likely to only come once interest rate declines and cuts are therefore essential to my thesis.

Hartford Funds

Conclusion

In summary, the market seems to have overreacted and priced in significant defaults, way above any sort of weakness that the portfolio has shown up to this point. I believe that there is a sufficient margin of safety here and therefore rate the stock a BUY here at $21 per share. More conservative investors may want to wait until Q3 earnings get released next week to confirm that defaults have not picked up over the most recent quarter.