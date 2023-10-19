Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Double-Digit Dividend Yield And Major Discount To Book Value

Oct. 19, 2023 2:54 PM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)
Michal Bartos profile picture
Michal Bartos
25 Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) trades at a 20%+ discount to book value, presenting a buying opportunity with a double-digit dividend yield.
  • BXMT's portfolio has performed well, with strong cash flows and dividend coverage, indicating a low risk of loan defaults.
  • The stock price could see a significant increase if Q3 earnings show no significant bad news and the market realizes the discount is too large.

Real estate agents shake hands after the signing of the contract agreement is complete.

Wasan Tita

Thesis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a mortgage REIT that trades at a 20%+ discount to its book value (net of debt). This discount implies a complete write-off of 6% of the portfolio which is way too pessimistic. I've explained in

This article was written by

Michal Bartos profile picture
Michal Bartos
25 Followers
26, M, Czech Republic. I primarily trade crypto, but I have deep interest in stock market as well.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content provided on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.