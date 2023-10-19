Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 1:56 PM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call October 19, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Wood - President, CEO

Brian Ketcham - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Brian Wright - ROTH Capital Partners

Brian Drab - William Blair

Brett Kearney - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Lindsay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Randy Wood, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Randy Wood

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year earnings call. With me today is Brian Ketcham, our Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal 2023 marked a year of significant achievements for Lindsay. Our teams executed extremely well across both of our business segments, which helped deliver record full year net earnings and earnings per share results. Fourth quarter performance was highlighted by strong irrigation results, specifically in Brazil, which recorded record levels of revenue and operating income. Our commercial efforts, including price management, coupled with the efficiency initiatives and organic growth in our international regions helped drive record operating income and operating margins within our irrigation business. These strong income results were achieved despite difficult year-over-year comps and a lower top line when compared to 2022.

Turning to market outlook. Similar to the comments I made last quarter, our market outlook for Lindsay's business segments and key end markets remains positive in the near term. As it relates to our North American irrigation end markets, current commodity prices and U.S. net farm income projections should continue to support healthy demand as we begin our fiscal 2024. While income for growers dipped slightly when compared to the record levels we saw, growers will be profitable this year. While customers did take a wait-and-see approach

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.