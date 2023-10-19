Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm Adding To My Coca-Cola Position

Oct. 19, 2023 3:28 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Dividend Power profile picture
Dividend Power
5.74K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer sentiment towards Consumer Defensive stocks is souring due to fears of GLP-1 anti-obesity therapies, but the impact has been negligible, so far.
  • Coca-Cola has been growing and beating estimates for revenue and earnings.
  • Coca-Cola's debt has decreased under the current CEO, and revenue and earnings per share are increasing. The dividend yield is attractive. The company is a Buy.

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Justin Sullivan

Consumer Defensive stock prices face headwinds because of souring consumer sentiment about the sector. The opposing argument is that GLP-1 anti-obesity therapies are reducing demand and affecting results for the sector. But Coke's main competitor, PepsiCo (PEP

This article was written by

Dividend Power profile picture
Dividend Power
5.74K Followers
I am a self-taught individual investor and I have been investing in stocks for approximately 20 years. I focus on dividend growth investing with a long-term horizon since I believe in the compounding power of dividend growth investing. I generally look for undervalued large cap stocks with sustainable dividend growth and capital appreciation potential. My second focus is tech and small- or mid-cap stocks with or without dividends for their growth potential. I try to provide a little more in depth analysis weighing the positives and negatives. You can see my performance at my Tip Ranks profile. I am now in the Top 2.5% out of 26,000+ financial bloggers (September 2023).You can follow me at my blog Dividend Power. Read my e-book --> 10 Forever Dividend Growth StocksI also write stock analyses for Sure Dividend as a part-time free lance equity analyst. I provide investment analyses and research for their Sure Analysis Research Database. Additionally, I write stock snapshots and other research for Portfolio Insight.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, PEP, KDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.