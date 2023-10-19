Phiromya Intawongpan

Thesis

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. We have covered this name almost two years ago here, when the interest rate environment was quite different than what we currently have. We are currently re-visiting NEAR given its mandate change and imminent collateral alteration, which will change its risk profile.

NEAR is currently utilizing a portfolio of high grade securities with very short-dated maturities in order to achieve a higher dividend yield than risk-free assets:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund contains a very large Treasuries/Agency MBS sleeve, which clocks in at 35.6% of the collateral pool. The riskiest investment grade bonds, namely BBB names, represent only 33% of the holdings here.

The fund's current 30-day SEC yield is above short-dated treasuries:

Analytics (Fund Website)

The 30-day SEC yield is 5.74%, above what treasury funds like the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Months T-Bill ETF (BIL) offer (BIL has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.25%).

More importantly, though, NEAR's portfolio has a 6.53% yield to maturity, which translates into the 30-day SEC yield moving constantly higher towards that figure.

Changing Investment Policy and Collateral

Despite its current composition, the fund has changed its investment policy:

On September 29, 2023, iShares filed to change the investment policy and fund name for the BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (Cboe: NEAR). On or around October 31, 2023, the fund’s investment objective, principal investment strategies and benchmark will change. The fund’s investment objective will be to seek total return in excess of the reference benchmark and the new reference benchmark will be the Bloomberg U.S 1-3 Year Government/ Credit Bond Index. The fund name will also change to BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF. As a result of these changes, the Fund will increase its effective duration under normal circumstances from one year or less to three years or less.

The change will translate into the fund starting to take an increased duration and credit risk, thus ceasing to be a cash parking vehicle.

The new reference benchmark currently has a 1.86 years duration, and is overweight BBB names. Both those risk factors translate into a higher volatility and risk profile for the fund.

Until October 31, 2023 the fund will keep its collateral and duration profile, but on the next business day it will trade out of names which no longer fit the new criteria. The ETF has already positioned itself for the change via a high short-dated treasuries bucket.

Analytics

AUM: $3.2 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.54 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 0.89 (3Y).

Yield: 5.73% (30-day SEC yield).

Premium/Discount to NAV: 0%.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Expense Ratio: 0.25%

Duration: 0.34 years

Composition: Short Dated Investment Grade Corporate Bonds

Even if NEAR is changing, should you still buy short term bond funds?

We think that the premier short term bond funds which offer good risk/reward metrics and high option adjusted spreads are a good choice in today's environment. We have a massive push and pull between recessionary signals and individuals asserting a new bull market is underway. We do not know what the right answer is, although we are tilted towards a mild recession.

Retail investors should always focus on making money during a calendar year. When it is unclear what is next, it pays off to be defensive:

Data by YCharts

Please note that both NEAR and the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) are up for the year in a nice upward sloping line, beating traditional equity funds like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) or the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). More importantly, short-dated bond funds have exposed almost no volatility this year:

NEAR Risk (Seeking Alpha)

The Seeking Alpha platform has a 'Risk' tab where investors can get a better sense of risk/reward metrics for ETFs. NEAR has an astoundingly low 0.59% annualized volatility. This is now set to change, with our estimation for volatility moving higher to 5% given the new duration profile (closer to 2 years) and new credit spread stress tests (the fund will run higher CS01s).

Diversification is important

The main aspect to be mindful of on the risk side for a short-dated bond fund is around diversification and ratings. While all short-dated bond funds will have exclusively investment grade collateral, you have to be mindful of what type. NEAR is underweight the riskiest kind, namely BBB names, and overweight AAA and single-A credits in its current format.

Secondly, one has to look at diversification and issuer weight:

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

All the names in the fund are below a 2% threshold, and the top names represent extremely robust multinationals. The fund has over 328 names in the portfolio, and the vast majority of them represent less than 1% of the asset base.

We are not going to discuss default probabilities in this article, but keep in mind that the historic recovery for corporate bonds sits at 40%, so even in a cataclysmic event where in the next year an investment grade name from this portfolio would go under, the actual hit to the fund would only be 60 cents/$ for the name. So for a 1% weighted holding, the fund would incur a 60 bps drag.

Performance

NEAR has performed robustly this year when compared to its peer group:

Data by YCharts

NEAR, MINT and ULST fall in the same cohort, while BIL represents the total return profile of a portfolio of treasuries only.

At this stage of the interest rate cycle, when we are close to a peak in rates, retail investors should focus on option adjusted spreads for funds that fall in the cash parking vehicle category (which NEAR is about to exit):

The option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the measurement of the spread of a fixed-income security rate and the risk-free rate of return, which is then adjusted to take into account an embedded option. Typically, an analyst uses Treasury yields for the risk-free rate. The spread is added to the fixed-income security price to make the risk-free bond price the same as the bond.

Think about option adjusted spreads as the additional risky spread you are paid to own NEAR versus outright Treasuries. You want to see figures in excess of 50 bps here in order for risky assets to make sense.

What should you do as a NEAR investor?

If you are currently holding the fund as a cash parking vehicle, you need to move your capital into a fund falling in the respective cohort. NEAR will not represent a low volatility / high yielding fund anymore after October 31st. A retail investor looking for short-dated funds should consider alternatives such as MINT or PULS at this stage.

We are not saying that NEAR will underperform its new benchmark, but simply stating that it will be a much more volatile instrument going forward, with deeper drawdowns if rates keep moving higher and if we have a credit event. We would want to see the exact new collateral composition and analytics before allocating capital to the new NEAR.

Conclusion

NEAR is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle currently falls in the cash parking vehicles category, and has displayed a very robust total return in the past year, with good analytics. The fund's mandate is set to change starting October 31st, when the ETF will have a new benchmark, namely the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Government/ Credit Bond Index.

This change will result in NEAR having a different risk/reward profile, with a higher duration and credit spread sensitivity. The fund will cease to be a cash parking vehicle at that stage, and it will represent a long investment grade bond fund that needs to be analyzed on the new collateral pool and asset risk.

We are of the opinion that a retail investor holding NEAR is best served to Sell out of the name and move to one of its peers such as MINT or PULS at this stage.