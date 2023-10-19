PixelsEffect

In this article, I'll take a look at Duni (OTC:DUNNF). The company is a Swedish industrial business with tradition. By tradition, I mean that the company has a history going back to the 1940s. The company actually started when a company leader traveled to the US and found the concept of paper mugs with wax, the so-called plissé mugs. He bought two machines and took them home to Sweden, where he started the business.

The company is both large and small - it has Production in 24 nations and 2400 employees, but at the same time has a relatively limited market cap, and is probably relatively unknown across most of the international market. It's a small player in a large field.

You can find the company represented in 40 markets today, with strong customers and good trends, at least outside of the recent chaos we've gone into. Let's see what the company does, why you could "BUY" it, and at what valuation.

Duni - Looking at the company and what it does

So, what exactly is Duni's operational specifics?

The company is a 70+-year-old manufacturer for everything in serving and hotel needs, specifically things like paper towels and napkins, tablets, single-use mugs, and plates, and similar products for end users in restaurants, hotels, HoReCa overall - HoReCa being Hotels, Catering, and Restaurants.

The company has a divisional split found in the segments of Professional, Retail, and Tissue, which then is split into reporting in the segments of BioPak and Duni.

What Duni does, on a business-model level is take $100 worth of revenue and turn it, as of the latest number, into $1.50 of net income. Not the most impressive business model to be honest, for an industrial company, given that we're talking FMCG sort of margins, but this is where the company currently is.

Duni Business Model (GuruFocus)

We have a gross margin, all the way down to EBIT and net margin, that is neither sector-leading nor even above the average for the 2022 period. This margin has been improving, now at 4-5%, showcasing both some volatility and improvements since what you see above. Both EBIT and net margins are actually up for the past few months.

Another massive advantage that Duni has is the fact that it does not have any net debt. It's a net cash company, which for both an industrial and this environment is obviously a massive advantage. It makes the company essentially immune to interest rate trends.

A disadvantage, to move to the other side, is that the company actually has a fairly sub-par yield for the industrial sector. We're talking around 3%, which is really below the sector. This means we need strong arguments and a very good upside to invest in this company above other businesses.

The latest set of company trends shows the right direction - a post-COVID-19 demand in the HoReCa sector that's driving sales and results upward. Upside in the latest quarter came from both production efficiency trends, but also savings, and very resilient underlying end-user demands.

This led to healthy operating result improvements.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

As you can see above, we have significant improvements - the question becomes how much we can trust in these to actually remain at this level. Whenever I see a historically high operating income, unless that growth in income is something we can see a clear avenue to retaining, there's really only one direction for that operating income to go - down.

In this case, we're talking about normalization. I see some indications that some improvements are here to stay because we're talking about fundamental compensation between cost increases and pricing trends as well as demands. As long as the company manages to actually retain this balance, these operating result improvements should, theoretically, remain, if not as high. Why not as high? Part of the improvement is due to FX, and a weak SEK, which is already normalizing a little compared to the latest reported results in 2Q23.

Segment-wise, the main driver of sales and improvements is the company's dining solutions/Duni Segment. That's where most of the attraction lies.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

The Food packaging/BioPak segment has margins less than half of the margins in Duni, and generates less than half of the EBIT the company reports, while also being a 700M+ quarterly net revenue segment. In layman's terms, the company doesn't make even as much money from BioPak as from its Dining solutions.

The difference, of course, is that BioPak is significantly less exposed to the ups and downs of HoReCa.

It would be more of an argument if operating income trends did not look like this, in spite of very solid revenue increases over time.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

Problems? Less demand for take-aways in Europe and some hard comps in AU. At least the company is out of trough - but the segment sees more volatility than I would have expected from a segment with these specifics - due to the company's international profile, it also has exposure to freight/container costs for shipping, which has led to higher stock levels. The company was also forced to write down the value of some of its inventories, due to low turnover. So, plenty of challenges in this segment.

The company also has a very comprehensive ESG strategy and an ambition going circular. You know that unless this drives profit, this is of limited interest to me as an analyst and investor - but it is at least worth mentioning here, and the following ambitions are core to the company.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

The company is currently a fair distance from its operating specifics and goals. It wants a 10%+ operating margin. We're a fair bit from that. It wants sales growth of 5% or above - it manages that, but the quality of the sales growth is more important to me than straight top-line improvements. It also wants a 40%+ dividend payout ratio, which on a forward basis implies at least a dividend yield of over 3%, and this is an improvement.

Duni is, like many industries, battling trends in logistics and manufacturing. These are things that Duni only to some extent has control over because much of it is macro and global FX.

Other than those things now mentioned, I would also keep an eye on further inventory writedowns or even scrapping/recycling of stock in the BioPak sector. Also, the company has been working at a fairly low tax rate considering where the company is domiciled. In my expectations and forecasts, I estimate a 23% tax rate. The demand picture in the company's main industry - HoReCa - remains dim at best, and opaque at worst. improving trends from the UK and Italy are met by downturns in other regions - but southern Europe especially has seen strong tourism - but the volatility here is the main worry that I have, which has previously sent the stock trading in downturns. I think it's also fair to expect and account for trends actually worsening as inflation effects start impacting, and as disposable income levels drop. This is based on a continued expectation - macro-wise - of the overall middle class shrinking as a result of this longer-term inflation and cost trend, similar to what we're seeing in Sweden. 10 years of low interest rates have seen people over-leveraging and living lifestyles not only in terms of housing and loans, but in terms of vacations, that based on more normalized interest rates are not sustainable, or actually even outside their area of means. This is now coming back to hurt them, especially if already over-leveraged. (Source: Brookings)

I hold to the stance that we'll see an erosion of the western-European middle class, with people being pushed either to the upper middle class (depending on their means), or out of the middle class entirely, by which I mean they will no longer be able to afford what they have gone into their adult life being able to afford after the GFC.

Duni is a company that, due to their connection to HoReCa, experiences the impact of such trends.

Let's look at valuation, and why I may not necessarily be the most positive on a company like this here.

Duni - A strong Case at the right price

There's a singular problem with the case for Duni at this time - forecast accuracy and likelihood of improvement.

If you believe this company is likely to follow the forecasts given, or if you believe the improvements in Duni in the next few years based on macro and industry are likely, this company is a "BUY" here.

Why is it a "BUY" in that case?

We're forecasting double-digit improvements not only this year but in 2024E and 2025E, which at a 15x P/E alone would dictate almost 30% annualized to a 15x P/E implied share price of 162 SEK/share for the native.

So why am I not pushing capital to work?

Because over the last 10 years, Duni has negatively failed to hit its estimated and forecasted target by more than 35% at least 4 times, and more than 12% at least 8 times.

In essence, the company and analysts constantly reiterate that the company will outperform, only for various macro factors and internal factors to come along and prevent such an outperformance.

We should be careful with historical data, that's for sure. But when it becomes a trend that the likelihood is more than 50%, I become worried. So while I believe that Duni is in no way at a "bad price" here, I also believe that the company could decline further. A double-digit share price is a must for me to invest here because we're investing in very commoditized products. It's napkins and paper plates. The company's moat is its scale and its customer relationships, none of which are as sticky as I usually would like a moat to be.

These are the challenges with investing in Duni.

There are currently no S&P Global analysts following or giving Duni a price target - but the range the company has traded at, and the current multiples compared to the overall sector and peers, lead me to believe a 105-130 SEK price target range would be likely.

I go lower. At 96 SEK, I would be willing to accept the cost of risk in this investment. Not a massive position - but a decent one.

This is my current thesis on Duni.

Thesis

From a fundamental perspective, Duni actually looks fairly superb. The company, the breakdown in EPS during COVID-19 notwithstanding, is at a historically comparatively appealing valuation at a sub-100 SEK native share price - and that is where the company currently trades.

However, a simple case like that would obfuscate the fact that the company does not hit its targets, and more than 70% of the time, the results have come in substantially below par (more than 30%).

below par (more than 30%). Because of that, I'm careful about Duni here - but I could see myself investing in the company if it dropped to a sub 96-SEK native share price.

I say "HOLD" here, though the company, if you have a very long-term perspective, could also easily be a "BUY".

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.'

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 3-4 out of 5 criteria here, making it a "HOLD", but bordering on a "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.