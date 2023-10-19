Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Virgin Galactic: Using Your Money To Subsidize The Adventures Of Billionaires

Oct. 19, 2023 3:52 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)
Summary

  • The rise in interest rates has shifted market sentiment, making it more difficult for companies reliant on external financing to offset negative cash flows.
  • Virgin Galactic's business model, which relies on space tourism for wealthy individuals, is unrealistic given its operating costs per customer are at least 30X its ticket price, excluding R&D.
  • The company's high operating costs and negative cash flows raise doubts about its ability to continue without significant changes or restructuring, given its annual losses are above its market capitalization.
  • The one positive factor for SPCE is that its working capital is likely above its market capitalization, giving it potentially positive liquidation value, particularly if its intellectual property has value.
  • Virgin Galactic may succeed more in supersonic air travel, a more realistic intermediate between air and space travel. An immediate shift in that direction could improve its market cap enough to prolong its life.
Virgin Galactic"s SpaceShipTwo, First Commercial Spacecraft, Unveiled In CA

David McNew

The sharp rise in interest rates has led to a decisive shift in market and economic sentiment. The cost of money was virtually free over the period, extending from the initial QE and bailout responses in 2009 to the end of 2021. With

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

