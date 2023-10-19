Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 2:54 PM ETDeutsche Börse AG (DBOEY), DBOEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Strecker - Director of Investor Relations

Theodor Weimer - Chief Executive Officer

Gregor Pottmeyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arnaud Giblat - Exane BNP Paribas

Andrew Coombs - Citigroup

Enrico Bolzoni - J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Kyle Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Hubert Lam - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Werner - UBS

Ian White - Autonomous Research

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Borse AG Analyst and Investor Conference Call regarding the Q3 2023 results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. Let me now turn the floor over to Mr. Jan Strecker.

Jan Strecker

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to go through our third quarter 2023 results. With me are Theodor Weimer, CEO, and Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO. Theodor and Gregor will take you through the presentation today. And afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions. The link to the presentation materials for this call has been sent out via email and they can also be downloaded from the IR section of our website. As usual, this conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay.

Let me now hand over to you, Theodor.

Theodor Weimer

Thank you, Jan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Let me first comment on the financial performance in the first nine months of the year. Afterwards, I will give you an update on the strong progress we have made with the SimCorp acquisition and the creation of the new Investment Management Solutions

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.