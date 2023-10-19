Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 2:54 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call October 19, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Walsh - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Paul D. Donahue - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Will Stengel - President and Chief Operating Officer

Bert Nappier - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Michael Lasser - UBS

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Christian Oberle - JPMorgan

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Genuine Parts Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tim Walsh, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Timothy Walsh

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Genuine Parts Company’s third quarter 2023 earnings call.

Joining us on the call today are Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bert Nappier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to this morning's press release, a supplemental slide presentation can be found on the Investors page of the Genuine Parts Company website. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions. If we're unable to get to your questions, please contact our Investor Relations department.

Please be advised, this call may include certain non-GAAP financial measures which may be referred to you during today's discussion of our results as reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of these measures is provided in the earnings press release.

Today's call may also involve

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.