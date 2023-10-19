Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 3:00 PM ETS&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 19, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kochvar - CFO

Chris McComish - CEO

Dave Antolik - President

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Daniel Cardenas - Janney Montgomery Scott

Michael Perito - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the S&T Bancorp Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Kochvar. Please go ahead.

Mark Kochvar

Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in today’s earnings call.

Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors. This statement provides the cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in this presentation.

A copy of the third quarter 2023 earnings release as well as this earnings supplement slide deck can be obtained by clicking on the materials button in the lower right section of your screen. This will open up a panel on the right where you can download these items. You can also obtain a copy of these materials by visiting our Investor Relations website at stbancorp.com. With me today are Chris McComish, S&T’s CEO; and Dave Antolik, S&T’s President.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Chris.

Chris McComish

Mark, thank you. And good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our call. I certainly appreciate all the analysts being here with us this afternoon. We look forward to your questions. I also want to thank our shareholders and employees listening in on the call. It’s our employee commitment and engagement that drives these results, and we’re all proud to share them with you.

