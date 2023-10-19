Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 3:04 PM ETInsteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

H. Woltz - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scot Jafroodi - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company

Tyson Bauer - KC Capital

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to Insteel Industries Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Runo [ph] and I will be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host and CEO, H. Woltz. Please go ahead.

H. Woltz

Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Insteel and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 conference call which will be conducted by Scot Jafroodi, our Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; and me.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments made in our presentation are considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risk factors are described in our periodic filings with the SEC. 2023 was challenging for the company in view of inventory accumulations throughout the supply chain and a significant downward reset in steel prices that occurred following several quarters of extreme supply tightness and significant market price escalations. We believe these headwinds have about run their course and we continue to be optimistic about the underlying level of demand for our products.

I'm going to call -- turn the call over to Scot to comment on our financial results for the quarter and the macro environment. And then, I'll pick it back up to discuss our business outlook.

Scot Jafroodi

Thank you, H and good morning to everyone joining us on the call. As highlighted in our press release earlier today, our performance

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.