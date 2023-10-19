Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Union Pacific Q3 Earnings: Investors Take A Note, UNP Stock Is A Buy

Oct. 19, 2023 4:01 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)6 Comments
Summary

  • Union Pacific remains a significant investment in my dividend growth portfolio, and despite recent economic challenges, I maintain my bullish outlook on the company.
  • UNP's recent Q3 earnings call revealed resilience in the face of economic headwinds, with a focus on improving operational efficiency and protecting its balance sheet while maintaining shareholder distributions.
  • Union Pacific stock's attractive valuation, earnings recovery potential, and long-term growth prospects lead me to rate UNP as a Buy.
Das Logo der Union Pacific auf einem Transporter-Triebwagen in Bewegung.

James Wagner/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is my third-largest investment and one of the first five stocks that I bought for my dividend growth portfolio.

As most readers know, I've been bullish on the company's

Comments (6)

p
phyllisquirk
Today, 4:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.45K)
so LN, which is fav: cni, cp, unp ??? okok i'll enter unp into my "rail race" and reread this article when more time.....have been learning a lot about steel, rail lately. thanks for the info above. spracklin at rbc likes the unp a lot also. t/c
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.24K)
@phyllisquirk My favorite is CP. More growth and I love the CAN/US/MXN connection. UNP is my second-favorite.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 4:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (513)
Leo,

Thanks for the piece. Know you love your UNP.

As is my wont, tend to read every line. Love this gem: 'Investors who want to refrain from timing the market might be better off buying gradually. That way, if the stock falls, they can average down. If the stock takes off, they have a foot in the door.'

Exactly what am executing on NSC. Also full up on CSX. You always make it tempting to look west (US). Good stuff.

Alex.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:52 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.24K)
@AlexChilton Thanks Alex! I really appreciate the support!
dbchambers profile picture
dbchambers
Today, 4:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.26K)
I have owned UNP several times - Sold for family needs. Now, I am buying monthly for the R days. So far so good !
