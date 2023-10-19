Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Parker-Hannifin's True Value Unmasked Through A DCF Perspective

Oct. 19, 2023 4:11 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
403 Followers

Summary

  • Parker-Hannifin is a well-positioned stock that may benefit from rising production costs in the renewable energy sector.
  • The company's business model combines sound margins, high entry barriers, and promising growth prospects in various industries.
  • The discounted cash flow analysis suggests that the stock is currently undervalued and presents a buying opportunity.

High-speed drill.

Liuhsihsiang

For multiple reasons, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) stands out as an intriguing stock option. Those familiar with my analyses know that I primarily focus on stocks related to the climate transition. Recently, there's been significant buzz around the substantial impact of inflation

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
403 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.