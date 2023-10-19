Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BITO: Simple And Easy Bitcoin Price Exposure

Oct. 19, 2023 4:04 PM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)BTC-USD, XBTF
Mike Fay
Summary

  • The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF utilizes front-month CME futures contracts for investment exposure to the price of Bitcoin.
  • The fund has generally lagged the performance of the underlying asset and a competing BTC futures fund from VanEck.
  • NAV arbitrage isn't a concern to the degree that it has been in GBTC, so the fund will likely work fine as a simple BTC derivative bet.

Crypto currency Bitcoin E-commerce concept on digital Screen

da-kuk

On October 16th, crypto news outlet Cointelegraph inaccurately reported via Twitter that BlackRock's (BLK) spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF had been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial reaction to that incorrect

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities.

