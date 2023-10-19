Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 3:34 PM ETMullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF), MTL:CA
Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MLLGF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 19, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murray Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President

Rich Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Carson Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Tim James - TD Cowen

Trevor Reynolds - Acumen Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Murray Mullen

Thank you. And welcome all to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. We will be providing shareholders once again and interested investors with an overview of our third quarter financial results. And in addition, we will discuss the main drivers impacting our operating performance and expectations for the year and close with a Q&A session. Now before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at www.mullen-group.com.

Now, with me this morning, I have our senior team. But you might recall that last quarter I called in from our new terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia that our apps group, we just commissioned it

