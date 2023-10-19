Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TimkenSteel: Why I Am Not A Buyer

Oct. 19, 2023 4:41 PM ETTimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)GGB, NUE, STLD
Blue Chip Portfolios
Blue Chip Portfolios
773 Followers

Summary

  • TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has significantly underperformed its competitors in the steel industry since its spin-off from The Timken Company.
  • TMST operates in a highly competitive industry with a thin economic moat and competitive disadvantage relative to peers due to its small size and highly unionized workforce.
  • Recent operational improvements by a new management team have resulted in improved financial performance which has sent shares sharply higher over the past three years.
  • TMST is currently trading at a premium valuation relative to peers and, in my view, represents an unattractive investment opportunity.

Metal worker using a grinder

Phynart Studio

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) traces its roots back to 1917 as a part of the Timken Roller Bearing Company, which later became known as The Timken Company (TKR). In June of 2014, TMST became an independent public

Blue Chip Portfolios

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
773 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

