Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2007 Deja Vu

Oct. 19, 2023 4:43 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXKRE, XHB, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU2 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Treasury yields just reached their highest levels since 2007, causing yesterday's selloff in equities and increasing my sense of "deja vu."
  • Mortgage rates also just touched eight percent for the first time since 2000 and mortgage application volume just hit lows not seen since 1995.
  • However, it is about the commercial real estate market that investors should be the most concerned right now.
  • Delinquency rates are rising quickly, a huge amount of CRE debt needs to be refinanced in the years ahead, and the regional banking system has much exposure to this area.
  • Just like in 2007, the economic forecast in the year ahead is looking increasingly problematic, and discretion is the better part of valor for investors at current trading levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Recession Pain

wildpixel

Déjà vu is simply remembrance of the future.― Wayne Gerard Trotman.

The yield on the two (US2Y), ten (US10Y), and 30-year (US30Y) treasury notes rose on Wednesday to their highest levels since 2007, some 16

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.7K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of KRE, WSM, XHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 5:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
More people feel a recession is no longer imminent now and things will get better than anytime in the past year. Commercial real estate problems have been hyped about for a year. All it's done is hammered commercial real estate REITS stocks. I guess negative news sells.
b
bobkapp
Today, 4:49 PM
Premium
Comments (13)
Small and midsize banks are going to get stuck with a lot of real estate and no where to lay it off. No recourse BS. 40 cents on a dollar what is again.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.