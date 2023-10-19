Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KeyCorp (KEY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 4:00 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY), KEY.PR.I, KEY.PR.J, KEY.PR.K, KEY.PR.L
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 11:03 AM ET

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

October 19, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Gorman - Chairman and CEO

Clark Khayat - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Erika Najarian - UBS

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

John Pancari - Evercore

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to KeyCorp's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman. Please go ahead.

Chris Gorman

Thank you for joining us for KeyCorp's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Clark Khayat, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Midkiff, our Chief Risk Officer.

On Slide 2, you will find our statement on forward-looking disclosure and certain financial measures, including non-GAAP measures. These statements cover our presentation materials and comments as well as the question-and-answer segment of our call.

I am now moving to Slide 3. This morning, we reported earnings of $266 million or $0.29 per share. Our results reflect broad-based growth across our franchise supported by our strong balance sheet and disciplined risk management.

We continue to benefit from our focus on relationship banking and primacy, namely having our client’s primary operating account. We continue to add and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses as well as improved both the quality and diversity of our deposits.

Average deposits increased relative to the prior quarter and the year-ago period. Our focus on relationship continues to guide our balance sheet

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.