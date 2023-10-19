Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coupang: A Leading E-Commerce Player With Expanding TAM And Improving Profitability

Oct. 19, 2023 5:20 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)
Summary

  • Coupang's advantages in logistics help the company take market share. Competitor Naver is improving its logistics capabilities, but owning a logistics network will let Coupang have more control over its operations.
  • International expansion will also expand TAM. Coupang is replicating its success formula in Taiwan: giving out free delivery services. The growth was twice the growth in South Korea post-Rocket launch.
  • Lastly, Coupang has turned profitable and generated free cash flow thanks to operational improvements. As more merchants use FLC, Coupang will benefit from economies of scale.
  • However, we believe that the growth potential has already been priced into the stock. Our estimates are 12% long-term top-line growth and 11% EBIT margin. Fair value estimate is $18/share.
  • Investment risks include shrinking population and already-high online penetration rate in South Korea as well as failure to penetrate international markets.

Coupang headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

We like Coupang's (NYSE:CPNG) advantages in logistics that have allowed the company to take market share. Additionally, TAM is expanding because of increasing online penetration rate and international expansion, and focusing on operational improvements has improved margins and free

