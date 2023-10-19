Northern Trust's Q3 Net Interest Performance Is A Sell Signal

BackyardProduction

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) fell over 6% on Wednesday after reporting disappointing quarterly results, adding to a painful year for shareholders, with the stock losing a quarter of its value. After seemingly being immune to the deposit crisis earlier this year, higher funding costs hit the business particularly hard in Q3, and management’s commentary does not leave me feeling confident about the outlook as I would now expect EPS to be lower for at least three more quarters. With that outlook, I would avoid shares. It has a business model I think is challenged, so much so, shares are lower today than back when I recommended selling it in 2020 when the pandemic was still raging.

In the company’s third quarter, it earned $1.49 per share on $1.74 billion in revenue. Earnings were down by 17% from last year and 4% sequentially. Northern Trust is primarily a trust and custody bank, similar to State Street (STT) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK), holding assets and investments on behalf of its clients. This is a highly commoditized, low fee business.

Northern Trust’s fee revenue rose by 3% from last year to $1.12 billion. This was because assets under custody/administration rose 10% to $14.2 trillion, thanks to markets. The servicing fee NTRS earns for the assets it custodies is about 1.5bps. A customer with $1 billion dollar in assets at Northern Trust may pay it $150,000 for perspective.

Northern Trust’s asset under management similarly rose 10% to $1.33 billion, with $370 billion of wealth management assets. This 10% year-over-year increase is broadly consistent with market movements. While fees are correlated with assets, there can be a lag in billing cycles, and transactional fees for FX transactions and trade volumes were a bit soft due to activity being a bit quieter during the quarter (while the stock market has been volatile over the past 4-6 weeks, prior to that the VIX had actually fallen to a new 12-month low).

What is important to note about Northern Trust’s financials is that while it is a large trust and custody bank, housing $14 trillion in assets, these services are not how the company actually makes a profit. Last quarter, noninterest operating expenses were $1.28 billion, which exceeded noninterest revenue by $8 million. The exact numbers vary a bit quarter by quarter, but with fees so low and the large fixed-costs in employees and systems to maintain custody and transaction data, it is essentially a breakeven business.

Northern Trust really runs this operation to get clients on the platform who then keep some cash as part of their assets, which are deposited at Northern Trust’s bank, so it can then invest in securities and loans to earn interest on. Now admittedly, my analysis is a little simplistic as some of Northern’s operating expense are personnel and systems involved in managing cash and generating net interest income (NII) not custody activities, but the point holds that cash, not custody work, is the driver of NTRS’s income statement.

While their businesses are different, one can see a parallel to Charles Schwab (SCHW), which primarily generates its profits from client cash (covered here), so much so that it along with the other discount brokers no longer even charge a commission for stock trades. While Schwab provides discount brokerage services to bring cash in the door for it to earn NII on, Northern Trust provides trust and custody services to bring the cash in. While the businesses are different, the P&L driver are the same: net interest income. Perhaps, it is not a complete coincidence that both stocks are down about 25% over the past year.

In Q3, net interest income fell by 11% to $469 million; it was down 10% sequentially—a surprisingly large drop. Given its importance to the bottom line, net income fell 17% from last year to $328 million. NII has been hit on two fronts: fewer assets on which it earns interest and a tighter net interest margin (NIM), due to higher funding costs. There is a singular underlying problem driving both: the fight for deposits.

As you can see below, NIM and NII had been holding in pretty well the past four quarters, just on either side of 1.6%. During Q1 when Silicon Valley Bank failed, there was a meaningful churn in deposits, particularly by customers with balances above the FDIC insurance limit, like the large corporations and asset holders that NT does business with. At first, though, it looked like Northern Trust’s deposit business was largely immune from the pressures that were causing NIMs at most banks to narrow as they meaningful raised deposit rates to attract and retain assets. While Q1 & Q2 were the depths of the challenge, most banks are starting to see deposit pressures gradually ease. For Northern Trust, it seems like the crisis hit, it just took a little longer, perhaps as its healthy capital position made it a lower concern for those above deposit insurance limits. Either way, higher fundings costs are now squeezing results.

Northern Trust

Interest bearing deposits were $89.3 billion, down $2.5 billion sequentially and down from $100.7 billion last year. Non interest-bearing deposits were $20.9 billion, down $400 million and $6.9 billion respectively. With treasury bills yielding over 5%, keeping cash in a noninterest account is particularly costly in terms of the potential interest left on the table. While some funds do need to be kept in operational and transactional accounts, clients are clearly trying to minimize these balances as much as possible. While interest bearing deposits are down less percentage-wise, this is partly because Northern Trust has been more aggressively raising rates it offers on those accounts, which is why NIM has narrowed.

We are likely to see this get worse in Q4. This quote from the CFO Jason Tyler caught my ear, “Due to the competitive environment, we repriced a small number of meaningful products to ensure we're protecting deposit volumes. We're not price leaders, but we're vigorously defending our deposits.” Management has also found client behavior to be “less predictable” and stated that on deposits they are not “price makers” but “price takers.” In other words, their franchise is not strong enough where they can set deposit rates, so much as they react to where others are offering deposit rates. By not being pricing leaders (i.e. by not offering the highest rate), they are trying to capture some extra NIM while still being high enough that, be it due to inertia or simplicity, clients do not go through the trouble of shifting deposits elsewhere. It seems NTRS has erred on the side of keeping rates too low and now being forced to aggressively catch up on price to protect deposit balances.

In fact, in Q3, funding costs rose by 46bp. Considering the Federal Reserve increased rates by just 25bp in July, this was a surprisingly largely increase, pointing to the fact NT had to not only pass on this increase to customers but make up for past inaction in order to retain deposits.

Lower deposits in turn provide less funds to invest and earn interest on. Accordingly, average earning assets fell 3% to $128.3 billion. With these funds, it holds cash at the Federal Reserve and with other banks, has $43.6 billion in loans, 70% of which are floating rates, and a $49 billion securities portfolio in high quality fixed income. The securities portfolio has a 1.9 year duration, and like most banks is sitting on a market to market loss. This is housed in accumulated comprehensive other income (AOCI), which is $-1.4 billion for NT. As these bonds mature, the AOCI loss will shrink and NT can reinvest them at higher yields gradually.

In Q4, management is guiding to NIM of $430-$440 million. While client deposits are holding at $100 billion so far, they may fall towards $95 billion, and some further NIM compression is likely, due to pricing actions. This decline in NIM will be about a $0.13 headwind. If deposits hold steady from here, in volume and rate, reinvestment of the securities portfolio at higher yields can be a $10-13 million tailwind, meaning it will take until Q3 2024 to recover this upcoming sequential decline in NIM. Of course, deposits may not stay stable, or other pricing actions may need to be taken to retain them.

Given NII is the driver of the P&L, these declines are troublesome, which is why the stock reacted poorly. Holding fee income and expenses broadly flat, NT now has below $6 of earnings power, likely closer to $5.80 assuming deposits bottom in Q4, whereas the consensus coming into earnings was $6.12 for 2024. In the coming days, I would expect downward revisions.

At $5.80, shares have an 11.4x multiple. For a business with declining earnings in a mature commoditized business, this looks more like a value trap than value opportunity. It is also a premium multiple to State Street, which earns some net fee income to diversify its exposure from interest rates thanks to its large ETF business. Indeed, NTRS even has a higher forward multiple than JPMorgan Chase (JPM). While 11.4x may not seem expensive, relative to other financials that have stronger core franchises and less concerning comments about their ability to price deposits, I see better opportunities elsewhere.

I see NTRS shares trading down to $60 or a bit lower, or 10x earnings, more closely aligned with other banks. I would recommend selling shares and rotating into banks that have progressed further beyond the deposit challenges which Northern Trust is now in the middle of working through.