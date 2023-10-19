Yurii Yarema/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (CHRO) has filed proposed terms to raise $8.7 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company is developing a treatment for chronic pain conditions.

I previously wrote about Chromocell's initial IPO filing here.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is very thinly capitalized in a capital-intensive research area with little success by major players with deep pockets.

My outlook for the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Chromocell Overview

Freehold, New Jersey-based Chromocell Therapeutics was founded to develop its CC8464 compound for the treatment of NaV1.7 sodium channel pain transmission in humans, also known as erythromelalgia [EM].

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Christian Kopfli, Esq., who has been with the firm since its inception in 2002 and was previously an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell, working in M&A, capital markets and private equity markets.

The company's candidate completed Phase 1 safety trials, and management plans to proceed with a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study for patients of EM with a genetic component.

Chromocell has booked fair market value investment of approximately $3.2 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors including Boswell Prayer, Motif Pharmaceuticals, MDB Merchants Park, Balmoral Financial Group, AME Equities, and Aperture Healthcare Ventures.

Chromocell’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Quince Market Insights, the global market for erythromelalgia treatment was an estimated $2 billion in 2021. It is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an expected increase in the number of patients and growing product pipelines for potential treatments.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted treatment and further treatment product development.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Other pain drug companies.

Chromocell Therapeutics Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug development efforts.

Below are the company’s recent financial results:

SEC

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $81,893 in cash and $5.0 million in total liabilities.

Chromocell Therapeutics IPO Details

CHRO intends to sell approximately 1.7 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm is also registering for sale another 2.7 million shares of common stock to be offered by selling stockholders.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The offering includes shares being paid in lieu of promissory note indebtedness in the total amount of approximately $705,000.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $27.6 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 24.92%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

SEC

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The company says it is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Titan Partners Group.

Commentary About Chromocell Therapeutics

CHRO is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to advance its lead compound further through clinical trials.

The firm’s primary candidate is being prepared for a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study for patients of EM with a genetic component.

However, the Phase 1 study showed that CC8464 caused a rash in six out of the 159 subjects of the study, so the firm aims to study a dose escalation regime to reduce or eliminate these side effects.

The market opportunity for treating erythromelalgia was an estimated $2 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2032. If achieved, this growth would represent a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% through 2032.

Management has not disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships. Its predecessor had a joint development agreement with Astellas Pharma for its lead compound CC8464, but that agreement was terminated in 2018, and Astellas returned all rights and intellectual property to Chromocell.

The company’s investor syndicate includes strategic investor Motif Pharmaceuticals.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its early stage of development and thin capitalization.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $27.6 million, which is well below the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

While the company's investor base includes Motif, it has very little capitalization in a research area that has been very difficult to develop, so my outlook on the Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced