Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 4:33 PM ETWNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.81K Followers

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mackey - Executive Vice President, Finance, Head of Investor Relations

Keshav Murugesh - Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Puria - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Mayank Tandon - Needham

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Nate Svensson - Deutsche Bank

Puneet Jain - JP Morgan

Moshe Katri - Wedbush

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the WNS Holdings Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions for how to ask a question will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to David Mackey, WNS' Executive Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations. David?

David Mackey

Thank you. And welcome to our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. With me today on the call, I have WNS' CEO, Keshav Murugesh, and WNS' CFO, Sanjay Puria. A press release detailing our financial results was issued earlier today. This release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wns.com.

Today's remarks will focus on the results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023. Some of the matters that will be discussed on today's call are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those factors set forth in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.