Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: The Road To $20 Is Being Forged

Oct. 20, 2023 8:45 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)4 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.59K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's Q3 earnings were strong, leading to a 6% increase in share price.
  • The company has shown growth in postpaid subscribers and fiber users, leading to a beat in revenue and EPS.
  • AT&T's debt profile is manageable, and they have the ability to reduce their debt load over the next four years.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been a battleground since I started contributing to Seeking Alpha. No matter what, I have remained bullish as I believed there was light at the end of a very long tunnel. While my bullishness has varied from

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.59K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

s
semoorma
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (55)
Cannot wait to see black rather than red numbers. Go T
D
Dividend payer
Today, 9:30 AM
Premium
Comments (2.43K)
It is certainly possible this is the bottom for T after years of devaluation.
T
Tennis1234
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (239)
Excellent article laying out the path to near term debt reduction. At this point it comes down to execution. Long T.
SPEND your money. Write a WILL profile picture
SPEND your money. Write a WILL
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (803)
Good article. They are executing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.