We're downgrading Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to a hold. The stock is up 77% since our buy rating late last September, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by close to 60%. We believe the stock ran up since late 1H23 as investors got too excited too early on Oracle's artificial intelligence ("A.I.") growth exposure. We rode the A.I. momentum upwards and now expect outperformance to continue to moderate in 2H23. We think investors would be better positioned on the sidelines for the near term.

The table below outlines our initial buy rating on the stock in September.

While we believe Oracle is well positioned to be relatively resilient, we believe near-term headwinds will weigh on the stock and see more attractive entry points down the line into 2024 on pullbacks.

Softer spending environment

We see more near-term challenges to Oracle's top-line growth due to macro headwinds weighing on enterprise, service provider, and government spending in the near term. Oracle's top-line customers are experiencing softer cloud spending due to the higher interest rate environment, and we expect this to spill onto Oracle. Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure growth last quarter was a significant signal of the status of the current spending environment, with Azure growth slowing sequentially. While we like Oracle's position in the market, we think the company was overhyped on A.I. and will now slowly give back A.I. gains as A.I. tailwinds won't be able to offset the macro weakness amid the limited cloud capex in 2023. We believe enterprise spending is still in its optimization cycle; we now estimate enterprise spending to rebound in 1H24. In the near term, however, we think macro weakness will weigh on Oracle's Cloud Services and License Support segment, accounting for 77% of total sales. In Q1 FY24, Cloud Services and License Support increased 13% Y/Y versus 23% Y/Y growth a quarter prior. We expect the segment to experience a plateau in growth into 2024.

YTD, Oracle is up close to 30%, outperforming the S&P 500 by up to 17%. On a six-month period, Oracle is up 13% while the S&P 500 is up 4%; Oracle outperformed by 9%. We think outperformance is now moderating, and the macro weakness is getting priced into the stock and outlook. The stock took a steep turn this September, dropping ~12% due to management's lower guidance.

We think Cerner will also be a near-term headwind for revenue growth in the near-term. With Cerner, management forecasts total revenue between 3-5% in constant currency and 5-7% in USD at today's rate; without Cerner, revenue is expected to grow from 7-8% Y/Y in constant currency and 8-10% in USD. Total cloud revenue, excluding Cerner, is expected to grow 27-29% in constant currency and anywhere between 29-31% in USD. We think Cerner's license-to-cloud transition is creating near-term headwinds for top line growth. We recommend that investors stay on the sideline for the near term.

Valuation

Oracle's Enterprise-to-value ratio for CY24 stands at 6.7x, slightly below the peer group average of 7.01x. In terms of the price-to-earnings ratio, Oracle is trading at 18.3x for CY24, significantly lower than the peer group's 74.6x. While we believe that Oracle is undervalued compared to its peers, we currently don't see any near-term catalyst that would drive outperformance. Hence, we don't see a favorable risk-reward profile for the near term. The chart below outlines ORCL's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is divided when it comes to its sentiment on Oracle. Of the 34 analysts covering the stock, 17 are buy-rated, and 16 are hold-rated. The stock is currently trading close to $109. Using the Median price target of $133, we calculate an upside of 22% and a 21% upside using the Mean price target of $131. The chart below outlines Wall Street's sentiment on the stock.

What to do with the stock

We are downgrading Oracle Corporation to a Hold, as we anticipate more near-term downside and see AI-driven outperformance moderating further. We believe Oracle's top line growth will face obstacles from softening enterprise, service provider, and government spending in the current high-interest rate environment. The transition of Cerner's revenues to cloud services will also continue to weigh on near-term growth. We expect Oracle to outperform in the mid-to-long term but see more risk in the near term. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines in 2H23.