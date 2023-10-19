Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle Stock: A.I. Momentum Fizzling, Downgrading To Hold

Oct. 19, 2023 5:43 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)MSFT
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are downgrading Oracle Corporation to a Hold.
  • We see more near-term challenges for Oracle’s top line growth due to softer enterprise, service provider, and government spending.
  • We think Cerner's revenues will continue to be challenged due to its license-to-cloud transition.
  • Additionally, we think enterprise spending is still in its optimization cycle, and we expect Cloud Services and License Support, accounting for 77% of revenue, to experience a plateau into 2024.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines for Oracle Corporation stock in the near term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

aerial view of the mountain road in a green forest

Adam Smigielski

We're downgrading Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to a hold. The stock is up 77% since our buy rating late last September, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by close to 60%. We believe the stock ran

Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.93K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.