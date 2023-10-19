Daniel Grizelj

It's been a while since I last visited Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) here in May with a 'Buy' rating, noting its growth tailwinds and strong underlying performance. It appears that the market has agreed with my thesis, with the stock giving investors a 20% total return since then, far surpassing the 2% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

DLR is also one of just a handful of REITs to have positive performance over the past 12 months, as shown below. In this article, I revisit the stock, and give an updated recommendation, so let's get started!

DLR Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why DLR?

Digital Realty is a "tech REIT, and brings companies and data together by delivering a suite of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. As one can imagine, scale matters in this space, as large players like DLR enjoy the network effect of being able to serve customers across borders, with its presence in over 50 metros in 27 countries across 6 continents.

Unlike other REIT classes like shopping malls and office buildings, DLR has not had to contend with flat or declining demand as data continues to proliferate and companies continually migrate data from on-premise to the cloud. This is reflected by DLR's strong track record of growth over the past 10 years, with its pace of bookings accelerating in recent years.

Bookings add to DLR's annualized rents, and DLR enjoys sticky customer relationships due to its interconnection services and switching costs associated with changing data center providers. This is particularly the case for larger customers that utilize high storage capacity at DLR. As shown below, a big chunk (over half) of DLR's bookings are related to over 1 MW of capacity.

Investor Presentation

Being in the digital space helps DLR to avoid the issues that have plagued other REIT classes during and after the pandemic. In fact, hybrid work requires companies to have a bigger presence in the cloud environment to facilitate their employees working from remote locations. The continued healthy demand for DLR's solutions is reflected by "same-capital" cash NOI growth of 5.6% YoY and rental rates on renewal leases grew by 6.9% during the second quarter.

Meanwhile, growth drivers for the data center space remain firmly in place and this includes the advent of AI. According to TD Cowen, 2.1 GW of U.S. data center leases were signed in the second quarter, with much of it attributed to satisfy AI developments. It's worth noting, however, that the story isn't as simple as adding capacity, as AI also needs higher power densities, thereby requiring higher capital spend to build additional infrastructure at existing data centers.

Headwinds to DLR include higher interest expense, which weighted on its FFO/share of $1.69 on a currency neutral basis in the last reported quarter, down from $1.72 in the prior year period. Looking forward to Q3 results and beyond, I would expect to see continued same-capital growth to build upon DLR's already respectable 5 consecutive quarters of average rental rate growth. However, the 'higher for longer' interest rate environment may weigh on DLR's bottom line.

The good thing is that DLR is deleveraging its balance sheet, with the aim of getting to a long-term net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6x by the end of this year and 5.5x over the long-term. This would be down from 6.3x on an adjusted basis as of the end of Q2. DLR also carries a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x on an adjusted basis and has a BBB credit rating, giving it access to lower cost of capital compared to lower-rated REITs, and has $4 billion of proforma liquidity with which it can tap to meet debt maturities or to fund accretive investment opportunities.

Investor Presentation

My main beef with the stock has to do with its valuation and dividend yield. While DLR's 4% dividend yield is covered by a 74% payout ratio and has a 4.3% 5-year CAGR, it may not be as attractive for some investors in the current environment compared to self-storage REITs, which is another growing sector, with big durable names like Extra Space Storage (EXR) giving a 5.6% dividend yield and a higher 5-year dividend CAGR. However, DLR remains a solid choice for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios, especially if they're already well-invested in other REIT sectors.

At the current price of $120 and a forward P/FFO of 18.2, I view the stock as being a modest 'Buy', with the acknowledgement that much of the potential alpha since the last time I visited the stock as already having been realized. Based on an NPV analysis, I arrive at a fair value of $127.61. This is based on a long-term annual growth rate of 4.5%, which I believe is achievable, and a discount rate of 2% considering the durable nature of DLR's assets and the long-term inflation target of the Federal Reserve.

NPV Analysis (Produced by Author)

Investor Takeaway

DLR remains a durable name in the data center space, driven by strong tailwinds such as AI and cloud migration. Its scale, global presence and strong customer relationships continue to drive growth, while management is taking into account the higher rate environment with the aim of deleveraging the balance sheet.

Despite having already realized much of its potential alpha, DLR still has room for modest upside at its current valuation. As such, and investment in DLR may make sense for investors seeking diversification and a durable income stream. Maintain 'Buy' rating.