Alibaba Stock: Maintaining Buy Rating, Upside Set For 2024
Summary
- We remain buy-rated on Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock.
- We think the slower-than-expected China recovery in 2H23 has been priced into the stock; Alibaba is down 13% over the past quarter, underperforming the S&P 500 by around 10%.
- China reported its GDP grew 4.9% Y/Y in the third quarter, ahead of market consensus; we see a clearer path to Alibaba’s e-commerce sales driving top-line growth in 2024.
- We recommend investors explore entry points in Alibaba Group Holding stock ahead of demand recovery in 2024.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »
We're maintaining our buy-rating on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock ahead of earnings scheduled for around November 17th. While we recognize we may be early with our bullish sentiment, we see attractive entry points in the near term. We're already seeing positive signs of recovery; this week, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported an economic expansion of 1.3% on a quarterly basis for the third quarter; we're seeing a momentum uptick after a growth of 0.5% in the April to June period. China's GDP grew 4.9% in the third quarter, outpacing market expectations.
We expect Alibaba's top line growth to reaccelerate in 2024 and believe that most of the macro headwinds relating to the slower-than-expected China recovery have been priced into the stock. Alibaba's stock is down ~11% over the past six months, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by around 15%. In addition, Alibaba is down 13% during the past quarter, underperforming the S&P 500 by about 10%. We think there remains some near-term pain for BABA stock but expect the company's financial model to have more leverage to balance the storm until China's economic growth reaccelerates more meaningfully.
We think China's better-than-expected economic growth signals that the government's stimulus efforts are working, but we're still cautious about forecasting outperformance in the near-term due to the uncertain macro environment and heating tensions between the U.S. and China. Our bullish sentiment is informed by our belief that Alibaba's e-commerce-related sales, accounting for the bulk of total sales, will experience a material revenue uplift as China's economy recovers. Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall Group and International Digital Commerce Group are well positioned to experience a reacceleration of revenue as global consumer spending picks up towards 2H24. China's economic slowdown has been weighing on the company's top line growth, but we think the worst is in the rearview mirror, with Alibaba's revenue growth Y/Y expanding to the double-digit range this quarter.
We think the company's International Digital Commerce division is gaining more traction; the division reported 41% Y/Y growth in the June quarter. While Alibaba faces increased competition with Amazon (AMZN) on the international scale, we think Alibaba's competitive edge is improving toward 2025.
Additionally, we think cloud spending should reaccelerate toward mid-2024, and we see longer-term artificial intelligence ("A.I.") tailwinds, as we're only in the early stages of the A.I. cycle. The company is gaining more ground in its cloud computing capabilities in spite of the softer cloud spend environment weighing on service providers; Microsoft (MSFT) Azure's slower growth last quarter and outlook for this quarter reaffirms the weaker spending environment. We think the optimization cycle should be complete by the end of 2023 and see a clearer path of revenue growth for Alibaba's cloud unit toward 2H24.
Valuation & Word on Wall Street
Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 47 analysts covering the stock, 43 are buy-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is currently priced around $83 per share. The median sell-side price target is $141, while the mean is $139, with a potential 68-70% upside.
We think the stock is relatively undervalued at current levels; the stock is trading at EV/Sales of 1.38x for revenue for the trailing twelve months (TTM). We continue to see some near-term headwinds due to macro uncertainty, but we believe Alibaba will be relatively resilient into 2024. The following outlines sell-side ratings and price-targets for the stock.
What to do with the stock
We remain buy-rated on Alibaba. We continue to see some near-term hurdles, but we expect Alibaba to outperform expectations in 2024 driven by Chinese economic recovery - China reported its GDP grew 4.9% Y/Y in the third quarter, ahead of market consensus. We see a clearer path to Alibaba's e-commerce sales, driving top-line growth in 2024. We recommend investors explore entry points in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock ahead of demand recovery in 2024.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers.
Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today.
This article was written by
Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments