Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 5:10 PM ETTelia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF), TLSNY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.82K Followers

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Strandin Pers - Head of IR

Allison Kirkby - President and CEO

Eric Hageman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Oscar Ronnkvist - ABG

Nick Lyall - SocGen

Jakob Bluestone - BNP Exane

Erik Lindholm - SEB

Siyi He - Citi Group

Andreas Joelsson - Danske Bank

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Operator

Welcome, everyone, to Telia Company's Q3 2023 Results Presentation.

And with that, I will hand over to Telia Company's Head of Investor Relations, Erik Strandin Pers. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.

Erik Strandin Pers

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this call. We have here in the room, our President and CEO, Allison Kirkby; and our CFO, Eric Hageman. And I hand over to you, Allison.

Allison Kirkby

Thanks, Erik, and good morning and a warm welcome, everyone, to our third quarter results. And in addition to being very pleased with the progress that we've made since we last met, I'm also delighted to have Eric here today, our new Group CFO. Welcome, Eric, and what a great quarter to start.

As you all know, our focus this year has been very much on restoring profitable growth momentum in our Telco operations, and the third quarter results are proof that we're making the progress we promised. We're also making progress on the restructuring of our TV and Media business. However, we are still in the midst of a relatively challenging advertising market.

As you've seen this morning, Telco service revenue growth accelerated to 3.9%, which is the eighth consecutive quarter of growth. Unlike previous quarters, growth is broad-based across all markets, across both Consumer and Enterprise. And in this quarter, we saw both mobile and fixed equally growing around the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.