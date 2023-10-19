Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roblox: Re-Iterate Our Sell Rating

Oct. 19, 2023 6:10 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
468 Followers

Summary

  • In December last year, we concluded that the price valuation of Roblox was too high, and it is on a path of normalization post-pandemic.
  • The user spending pattern revealed by its deferred revenue to bookings ratio has shown large change is happening.
  • Yet the compensation and personnel expenses have only increased instead, with its payout to the in-platform game developers taking a hit.
  • This path is unsustainable and there will be a reckoning for the company one way or another.
Roblox signpost at headquarters entrance. Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Review

In December last year, we initiated our coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) explaining our view that the price valuation at the time was too high. The price at the time was $27.6, since then it has gone up to $46

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
468 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.