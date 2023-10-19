GCOW: A Strong Strategy With A Cash Flow Focus
Summary
- Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF offers exposure to global dividend-paying companies with strong cash flow and consistent dividend payments.
- The GCOW ETF follows a strategy that identifies companies with high free cash flow and dividend yields.
- The ETF has outperformed international benchmarks and offers a current dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in. - John D. Rockefeller.
Investors seeking exposure to global dividend-paying companies with strong cash flow and a history of consistent dividend payments may find the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) an attractive investment option. This exchange-traded fund ("ETF") tracks the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend Index, which utilizes a rules-based methodology to select companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain and grow their dividend payments.
This is a solid fund, and I think if there were ever a time to favor companies with strong free cash flow, this is it.
The GCOW Strategy and Portfolio
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF follows a strategy that aims to identify companies with high free cash flow and dividend yields. The ETF's portfolio is constructed based on a screening process that starts with companies included in the FTSE All-World Developed Large Cap Index. Financial companies and those with negative projected free cash flows or earnings for the next two years are excluded from the index universe.
The remaining companies are then ranked based on their free cash flow yield and dividend yield. The top 100 companies with the highest dividend yields are included in the index, and their weights are based on the total dividends distributed in the trailing 12 months, with a maximum weight of 2% for any individual company. The index is rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.
Holdings and Diversification
One thing I find interesting is that the biggest sector allocation is Energy at 28%. It's true that in general energy stocks are free cash flow machines, and that, combined with the Materials and Industrials exposure, makes GCOW a great diversifier anyway relative to tech-heavy U.S. market averages. It also inherently makes this more of a value fund, which I think cycle-wise will also be a good place to be in the years ahead.
Performance and Dividends
While past performance is not indicative of future results, the GCOW ETF has outperformed international benchmarks such as the FTSE Developed Large-Cap Index and the MSCI World Value Index. It is important to note that foreign equities have generally lagged behind the U.S. market, making the ETF's performance even more noteworthy. Comparing GCOW to the S&P 500 (SP500), it's done well for the last 3 years.
One of the key attractions of the ETF is its focus on dividend yield. Dividends provide a source of income to investors, and companies with high free cash flow yields are better positioned to grow and maintain their dividends. The ETF has paid consistent dividends since its inception, with a current dividend yield of approximately 5.9%. While there is no guarantee that dividends will be paid in the future, the ETF's focus on cash flow and dividends provides a strong foundation for potential dividend growth.
Conclusion
This is a great approach, especially now, and I think Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF is worth a strong consideration as part of an overall asset allocation. The ETF's investment strategy, which focuses on companies with high free cash flow and dividend yields, provides a solid foundation for potential dividend growth. Investors seeking a cash flow-focused investment strategy may find GCOW an attractive addition to their portfolios.
