Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Checking Back In On Cardlytics

Oct. 19, 2023 6:31 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we revisit small cap concern Cardlytics, Inc. for the first time since September of last year.
  • The company is making solid headway in reducing costs under new leadership and the stock took off temporarily after second quarter results were posted in August.
  • There also have been some notable insider sales of the stock in front of upcoming third quarter results.
  • An updated analysis on Cardlytics follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The fact that a great many people believe something is no guarantee of its truth.” —W. Somerset Maugham.

It has been a bit over a year since we last took a look at "Busted IPO" Cardlytics, Inc. (

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.28K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.