Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banner Corporation (BANR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 5:35 PM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.82K Followers

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Grescovich - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Butterfield - Chief Financial Officer

Jill Rice - Chief Credit Officer

Rich Arnold - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Tim Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Banner Corporation's third quarter 2023 conference call and webcast. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference call over to our host, Mark Grescovich, President and CEO of Banner Corporation. Please go ahead.

Mark Grescovich

Thank you, Bannick [Ph], and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the third quarter 2023 earnings call for Banner Corporation. Joining me on the call today is Rob Butterfield, Banner Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer, and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations.

Rich, would you please read our forward-looking Safe Harbor Statement?

Rich Arnold

Sure, Mark. Good morning.

Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products, or services, forecasts of financial or other performance measures and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions.

We also may make other forward looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ are available from the earnings press release that was released yesterday and the most recently filed Form 10-Q

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.