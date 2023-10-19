Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Should Grow As Guided, And Experience Long-Term Secular Tailwinds

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
542 Followers

Summary

  • I like MSGE because of its expected performance, secular growth prospects, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
  • MSGE reported strong quarterly results, exceeding revenue expectations and showing resilience.
  • The company is expected to experience revenue growth and robust demand trends, particularly in the live entertainment sector, with a long-term tailwind driven by the younger generation valuing experiences.

Still photograph of an empty soccer stadium with colorful seating and advertising banners

Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is a buy rating, as I expect MSGE to perform as guided in the near term, ride on the strong secular tailwind for the coming decades, and continue

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
542 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

O
Orgnfan
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
Let’s go rangers !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.