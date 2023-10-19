Immunic: Latest CALLIPER Data Reinforces Vidofludimus Calcium For Multiple Sclerosis

Thawatchai Chawong/iStock via Getty Images

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is a good speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it just recently reported positive biomarker interim analysis from its phase 2 CALLIPER study. That is, progressive multiple sclerosis [PMS] patients given vidofludimus calcium were able to achieve a statistically significant reduction in neurofilament light chain [NfL] compared to placebo in the interim analysis of this phase 2 clinical trial. I believe that the sell-off after such results were released was highly unusual, especially since market leader in the multiple sclerosis [MS] space Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with Ocrevus was approved based on its ORATORIO study where it had met the primary endpoint of confirmed disability progression.

It is said that elevated serum NfL plays a role in disability progression for these PMS patients. In the ORATORIO study Roche's OCREVUS retained a much lower reduction of Neurofilament light chain [NfL] over its 24-week period from its study, compared to what Immunic was able to achieve with its drug vidofludimus calcium. Having said that, I believe that this biotech presents itself as a good long-term opportunity to look into. The thing is that it doesn't just have the MS program to consider. It has even observed positive phase 1b data using IMU-856 for celiac disease. It is actively preparing to initiate a phase 2 study using this drug in celiac disease patients. With no FDA-approved drugs to treat this specific patient population, this is another item in Immunic's pipeline with great potential.

Phase 2 CALLPIER Study Establishes Superior Reduction of Neurofilament Light Chain Biomarker Compared To Currently Marketed MS Therapy

As I stated above, Immunic just reported an interim analysis from its phase 2 CALLIPER study, which uses vidofludimus calcium to treat patients with progressive multiple sclerosis [PMS]. It reported that PMS patients given Immunic's drug were able to achieve an overall reduction in neurofilament light chain [NfL] of -22.4% compared to placebo over a 24-week period. This data was good, which is why I was baffled at the market reaction. Especially, when you consider that Roche's OCREVUS in its ORATORIO study in PPMS patients over a 24-week period was only able to achieve a reduction in NfL of -12.4%. Despite OCREVUS only achieving this -12.4% NfL reduction, it translated well with respect to its primary endpoint of the percentage of patients with 24-week confirmed disability progression [CDP].

That's because findings from this study showed that patients with lower levels of NfL in their blood had a lower risk of future disability worsening. Thus, with vidofludimus calcium achieving an even greater reduction in NfL in PMS patients compared to Roche's OCREVUS, it should eventually translate well to positive data as well for its primary outcome measures. Why do I state that? Well, OCREVUS was able to meet its primary endpoint of percentage of patients with 24-week confirmed disability progression of 29.6%, compared to 35.7% for those on placebo. It is important to point out that the phase 2 CALLIPER trial has deployed two primary outcome measures, which are time to 24-week confirmed disability progression based on expanded disability status scale [EDSS] and annualized rate of percent brain volume change [over a 24-week period as well].

I believe that Immunic also has a good chance to do well with respect to both of these. In addition to brain volume change being a primary endpoint as well. The reason why I state that is because elevated serum NfL levels are also shown to correlate with other problems of MS such as: Progressive brain atrophy, cognitive performance, and worsening [Besides disability progression already cited above]. In light of all these reasons, this is why I believe that the market didn't interpret the data properly and why there is a huge buying opportunity as a result of this.

The effect of reduction of NfL over placebo was also observed in relapsing multiple sclerosis [RMS] patients as well. There are several catalysts to look forward to with respect to the multiple sclerosis program that Immunic is working on. The first is that top-line data from the phase 2 CALLIPER trial, using vidofludimus calcium to treat patients with progressive multiple sclerosis [PMS] is expected in April 2025. From there an interim analysis of one of the phase 3 ENSURE studies, using vidofludimus calcium for the treatment of patients with relapsing MS, is expected late 2024. With top-line readout of this phase 3 ENSURE study expected at the end of 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Immunic had $77.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2023. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q4 of 2024. Should it need to raise cash, then it has two options currently available to it. The first option would be a Shelf registration statement filed back in November 2020. This is whereby it could offer, issue, or sell up to $250 million worth of common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities, or a combination of all. As of July 28, 2023, it has $75 million that remains under this shelf registration statement. It also has a May 2022 At-The-Market sales agreement with SVB Leerink LLC. that it could tap into as well. As of July 28, 2023, it has $80 million in capacity under this ATM agreement.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Immunic. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the recently reported phase 2 CALLIPER interim results released, which used vidofludimus calcium to treat patients with progressive multiple sclerosis [PMS]. Data from this study is going to be released in April 2025 and there is no assurance that one or both of the primary outcome measures will be met. A second risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 3 ENSURE study, which uses vidofludimus calcium for the treatment of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis [RMS]. An interim analysis of this late-stage study is expected by the end of 2024 and there is no guarantee that the results will turn out to be positive.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the use of IMU-856, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with celiac disease. A phase 2 study using this drug to treat this patient population is expected to take place in the coming months. Once this study is evaluated for efficacy, there is no guarantee that positive results will be achieved. The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to its financial position that it is in. That's because it believes that it has enough to fund its operations into Q4 of 2024. It's possible it could enact a cash raise, but I don't believe it will do so. The reason why is because a good time to do so would have been either after the release of the phase 2 CALLPER PMS interim biomarker data or after the release of presentations of already reported data from the United European Gastroenterology Week 2023.

Conclusion

Immunic has made great progress in advancing the use of vidofludimus calcium for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. It is already in phase 3 clinical testing using this drug to treat patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis [RMS] with the ENSURE program. The company was able to corroborate the neuroprotective potential of this drug in both RMS and PMS patients, from the EMPHASIS and CALLIPER studies respectively. For instance, in the phase 2 EMPHASIS study, it was shown that patients given vidofludimus calcium over a 24-week period achieved the following reductions in NfL:

-17% NfL reduction for 30 mg.

-20.5% NfL reduction for 45 mg.

This is in contrast to placebo patients seeing a 6.5% increase in NfL from baseline. A possible near-term catalyst for investors to look forward to would be the initiation of a phase study, which is going to use IMU-856 for the treatment of patients with celiac disease. I believe that the strength of Immunic isn't just its MS program. It is carving out a decent gastrointestinal disorder pipeline as well with IMU-856, vidofludimus calcium and IMU-381 as well.

