Immunic: Latest CALLIPER Data Reinforces Vidofludimus Calcium For Multiple Sclerosis

Oct. 19, 2023 7:15 PM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)RHHBF, RHHBY, RHHVF
Summary

  • Positive interim analysis from its phase 2 CALLIPER study achieved, showing a statistically significant reduction in neurofilament light chain (NfL) in progressive multiple sclerosis patients when given vidofludimus calcium.
  • Vidofludimus calcium performed better in terms of NfL biomarker reduction in PMS patients compared to Roche's Ocrevus, a market leader in the multiple sclerosis space.
  • Final results from the phase 2 CALLIPER study, using vidofludimus calcium for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, are expected to be released in April 2025.
  • An interim analysis from one of the phase 3 ENSURE studies, using vidofludimus calcium for the treatment of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis expected in late 2024; Final data anticipated end of 2025.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is a good speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it just recently reported positive biomarker interim analysis from its phase 2 CALLIPER study. That is, progressive

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

