Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a great growth company, but it comes at a high valuation.

Company Profile

DDOG is an observability and security platform for cloud applications. The company’s platform offers end-to-end monitoring and analytics as it breaks down the silos between development and operation teams to help facilitate cooperation between the two. Its platform gives clients real-time insights into software applications and IT infrastructure performance to allow for faster problem detection and resolutions.

The DDOG products can be used as a unified platform or as individual products. These products include infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, digital experience monitoring, database monitoring. Network performance monitoring, incident management, cloud cost management, observability pipelines, and cloud security management, among others.

Opportunities and Risks

DDOG started out as an infrastructure monitoring company, and infrastructure is still currently about half its revenue. There is still solid room to grow in this market. As cloud spending continues to ramp up, DDOG should continue to benefit. DDOG has a usage-based platform, so in addition to landing new clients, it also grows along with its clients as they increase their cloud spending. The DDOG platform only tends to be a low digit percentage of customer’s total cloud expense.

Company Presentation

At the same time, DDOG has been able to evolve into other areas, particularly APM and log management. Thus, another continued opportunity for the company is to just continue to expand within its own customer base with new offerings, as customers begin to consolidate these other areas onto the DDOG platform. This has been showing up in the company’s metrics, with a whopping 82% of customers were using 2 or more products as of last quarter. Meanwhile, 45% of customers were using 4 or more products, an increase from 37% a year ago, while 21% of its clients were using 6 or more products versus 14% a year ago.

DDOG has also been gaining traction outside of its three core areas of infrastructure, APM, and log management. In Q2, it noted that 30% of its customers have adopted a product introduced since 2021. These are in newer areas out of these core areas, and include its Database Monitoring, Cloud Security Management, CI Visibility, Sensitive Data Scanner, and Cloudcraft products.

Given this momentum, innovation continues to be an opportunity for DDOG moving forward. One newer area the company is looking to get into is security. It has had 5,000 customers adopt its security product, with most just getting started. It says it already has 79 customers spending over $100,000 on its Datadog security product, and a few spending over $1 million. Given the ever-increasing importance of infrastructure and cloud security, this is a big market that DDOG should be able to tap into. With a large existing client base, it also a nice upsell opportunity in this area.

Like many other tech companies, DDOG also has an opportunity with AI. The company has already introduced its Bits AI product, which can understand natural language and can provide incident management and suggest fixes, as well as run synthetic tests and trigger workflows to automatically remediate critical issues. AI is currently about 2% of its annual recurring revenue.

Discussing its AI initiatives at a Citi conference last month, CFO David Obstler said:

“Then there's our platform. So we are attempting and we made a number of analysis at Dash, this is about us as a software company, not what our clients are doing and what we're monitoring. We're essentially injecting, we have been for a while, but we're increasing the pace, large language models and pilots into our platform. We introduced a copilot, we introduced an LLM suite. These are all in beta. But what does that mean? What does that mean? That means, essentially, that enables our clients to access our platform for whatever they're doing, and then automate more functions in our platform using pilots or automated tasks, which means they can do their job faster and that would be a Datadog platform side. And then the last piece of this is Datadog as a monitoring tool for tools vendors, who are in this industry. Now why is that interesting? We said 2% of our revenues now and growing. Why is that? If everything works out, these tools vendors are going to need to provide a service that is mission critical and won't go down to their clients and that has to be remediated in real time, and that's a perfect customer for Datadog.”

When looking at risks, DDOG is a usage-based system, so if customers become more cost conscious they can cut back on or slow usage growth and spending with DDOG. The company noted in Q2 that usage growth slowed at existing customers compared to prior quarters. DDOG said it was seeing signs that some big spending customers were starting to scrutinize costs and optimize their cloud and observability usage during the quarter. Recent channel checks by analysts at Bank of America, meanwhile, revealed no improvement in the current environment.

Overall, while not overly macro sensitive, DDOG can still fell the impact of a weakening economy when companies become more cost conscious. Smaller customers can also churn at a higher rate if they of out of business. At the end of the day, cloud spending will continue to grow, but there can be pockets when growth does slow.

Competition is also another potential risk, and as it pushes into newer areas like security, it will run into more competitors. And as with any technology company, there is always the potential of disruption from a new upstart. At this point in time, though, these two risks look low at the moment.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple, given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, DDOG is valued at a EV/S ratio of about 13.5 x based on the 2023 consensus for revenue of $2.06 billion. Based on the 2024 sales consensus of $2.53 million, it trades at an EV/S multiple of 11.0x.

From an EBITDA perspective, it trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 63x the 2023 consensus of $440 million and 52x the 2024 consensus of $537.6 million.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 50x LTM sales, as seen in the chart below. However, growth is slowing from 60-70% a year to around 20-30% over the next few years.

DDOG Historical Valuation (FinBox)

DDOG is one of the pricier stocks among its peers, as seen in the chart below. Security company CrowdStrike (CRWD) trades at a bit higher multiple, but is growing faster.

DDOG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

DDOG is a solid long-term growth story that should continue to benefit from continued cloud spending and its entry into new areas, such as security, AI, database monitoring and other areas. The company does a great job with its land and expand strategy, seeing a robust 120% dollar based net retention rate, and getting clients to add more products.

In addition to its revenue growth, the company also generates strong EBITDA and free cash flow. Free cash flow margins and revenue growth are both over 25%, which is impressive for any company.

That said, the stock’s valuation is not cheap at 11x 2024 sales. Given its valuation and some signs of slowing growth and usage among large customers, I’d prefer to wait for a better entry point for DDOG around $65, which is about a 8x EV/S multiple on 2024 estimates, and more in line with the 7.8x average SaaS multiple at mid-year 2023 (see below). It’s a great growth company, but I want to be a little more conservative in the current environment, especially given its valuation.