Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Datadog: Great Company, But I'd Try To Look For A Better Entry Point

Oct. 19, 2023 7:28 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Datadog is a strong growth company that should continue to grow with cloud spending.
  • The company has opportunities as it expands into new areas like security and AI.
  • While the company has strong revenue growth and generates strong EBITDA and free cash flow, its valuation is high and there are signs of slowing growth among large customers.

Cloud computing technology

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a great growth company, but it comes at a high valuation.

Company Profile

DDOG is an observability and security platform for cloud applications. The company’s platform offers end-to-end monitoring and analytics as it

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.61K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.