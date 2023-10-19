Darren McCollester/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is the second-largest online sportsbook (OSB) in the world with a 32% market share, trailing only FanDuel's 45% share. DKNG is growing extremely fast, with analysts expecting 57% annual growth for 2023. With 86% sales growth halfway through the year, DraftKings has shown no signs of slowing down or that estimates are too high. The company currently has 2.1 million monthly active users (MAUs), but could easily double that number over the next 3-5 years, given that 39 million people have placed a traditional sports bet in the past 12 months.

Management has turned focus to efficiency and profitability, recording their first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023. The CEO said he "looked forward to further inflection of our profitability".

DraftKings left us with 5 key messages to end Q2 and enter Q3:

Revenue growth trajectory is strong

We remain relentlessly focused on efficiency

We accelerated our timeline to profitability

We gained significant handle and GGR share

Prepared and excited for the upcoming football season

The stock is up over 160% year-to-date, proving that the market believes the company has been executing on its promises. Earnings are in two weeks on November 2nd, which will be a key catalyst for the stock. The price has been consolidating in the $27-$32 range, waiting for some news, good or bad, to break the stock out.

I believe the numbers will be great! DKNG has benefited from the start of football season, the baseball playoffs, and will be able to talk about what they are seeing with week one of the NBA in the books. DraftKings has an easy-to-use platform that is user-friendly, as well as great advertising and partnership deals to promote the brand.

The street average for DKNG's Q3 EPS is expected to be around negative $1.61, with a high of -$1.15. The company has seen 20 EPS revisions higher in the last 90 days and has a history of beating earnings. Last time, it beat non-GAAP earnings by $0.28. I believe DKNG is going to have another strong quarter led by its OSB business due to all the sporting events going on and more states adopting online sports betting.

More sporting events and more betting opportunities allow DraftKings to steal more market share. This is exactly what the company has been doing.

DKNG has been able to take market share and slow Fanduel's growth by dominating New York and Massachusetts, America's largest online betting market. This summer, DraftKings generated 51% of all gross gaming revenue in Massachusetts.

With 14 states still yet to legalize online sports betting, including two of the largest states in the country, California and Texas, I believe DraftKings still has plenty of room for growth. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on new markets as they open up, thanks to its strong brand awareness and online social media and marketing presence.

I rate the stock as a buy because I believe they will be ahead of profitability expectations (possibly adjusted EPS next year), but will continue to grow sales at a high rate and steal market share.

I have one big risk that makes me worry. Let's discuss it.

Risk

The biggest risk to consider when evaluating DKNG or any online betting app is the impact of ESPN entering the already crowded industry.

ESPN will cut its marketing ties to promote DraftKings and Caesars (CZR) after announcing a deal to acquire PENN Entertainment's (PENN) online betting business. ESPN paid $2 billion for the deal, which will help it reposition itself and launch its own online betting app, something it has debated for years.

Some may argue that ESPN is too late to the game, having missed the first-mover advantage. However, I believe that ESPN's brand awareness, loyalty, and established programming will enable it to attract customers and carve out a significant market share. Ideally, they will be able to merge their current ESPN app and abilities with their sportsbook. This would allow users to watch live game streams or feeds, access team and player stats, and view schedules, all in one place.

ESPN+ has over 25 million customers and counting, and the business itself is valued at nearly $50 billion. When ESPN stops promoting other apps and starts promoting its own every commercial break, it is inevitable that some customers will switch. This could be a catalyst for Disney (DIS).

As more competition enters the industry, margins and profit levels will slowly decrease over time. Competitors will be less concerned with making money at first and more focused on capturing customers and market share. This will cause them to undercut established players' prices to incentivize customers to switch.

Overall, this is a big risk to watch for anyone who loves the ESPN brand.

However, as a DKNG shareholder, I am willing to take this risk. DraftKings has already figured out how to succeed in the online betting industry and has built a strong loyal customer base. If Q3 earnings prove to be as good as I think they will be, I believe investors will be relatively happy for the next 6-12 months.

Price Targets & Valuation

DKNG currently trades around a 4x enterprise value to sales (EV/S) multiple. Its EV/S has fluctuated wildly throughout its four-year public history, ranging from a high of 30x in its early days to a low of 1.8x this year. I believe it has settled down in the middle single digits and will now find a range between 2x and 6x.

I used this range, along with its current EV/S, to create a price target scenario for the next twelve months (NTM). I still see 22% upside for DKNG in the next year if the company continues to execute on growing sales and improving profitability (EBITDA and EPS). There is also relatively favorable risk-to-reward in the same time frame, with a 4x risk to reward ratio (R:R).

Earnings outlook changes will be a key trend to watch. Gross Margins grew to 47% in Q2, and I think they will continue to grow as the company becomes more efficient. When the company becomes profitable and we can assign a P/E multiple to the stock, it will be easier to value. For now, we will need to continue to monitor sales and market share growth, as well as the progress on profitability.

Conclusion

In my opinion, DraftKings has already built a small moat through its brand equity, customer loyalty, easy-to-use app, great promotions, and customer-centric approach to discrepancies. Currently holding the second-largest market share, DraftKings continues to expand its reach and is transforming its app into a comprehensive mobile gambling platform, encompassing more than just an online sportsbook - a one stop shop for IGaming.

If DraftKings continues to invest in the best gaming technology, leverage its knowledge of its 2.1 million current monthly active users (MAUs), and use its brand awareness to lure customers, the stock will continue to perform well.

It will definitely not be a straight line up. There are real concerns and competition to pay attention to and constantly weigh into our decision-making, but for now, I like where DKNG is now and where management wants them to be. There is still plenty of room for growth through new states and adding more betters worldwide considering the popularity of online sports betting.

I am cautiously bullish heading into earnings, expecting the news move the stock in one direction or another. I personally expect them proving that the company is still executing and growing at a wickedly fast rate, but if I am wrong I will take an even better buy-in price if profitability stalls. Either way, I like the brand that DraftKings has built and trust the customers and management to capitalize on new opportunities going into 2024.