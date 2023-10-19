Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin: All Eyes On The SEC

Oct. 19, 2023 7:51 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BLK, COIN, GBTC, IVZ
Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
102 Followers

Summary

  • The SEC's refusal to appeal a court order in favor of Grayscale's spot Bitcoin ETF application raises speculation about a potential ETF approval.
  • The SEC's concerns about custody solutions and market surveillance mechanisms may be delaying the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.
  • Asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity are addressing the SEC's concerns in their updated ETF applications, indicating progress towards approval.

Bitcoin symbol and gavel to regulate cryptocurrencies market.

designer491

Introduction

It is now clear that one of the much-anticipated catalysts for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in the run-up to the upcoming Bitcoin halving is the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. For about a year, asset managers like Fidelity have been

Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

