Continuing Claims Conflict With Initial Claims

JLGutierrez

The back half of September into the first couple of weeks of October saw jobless claims rebound off their lows. Last week saw that rebound grow with a modestly upward revision to 211K.

However, there was a substantial improvement this week, with claims dropping to 198K and back below 200K for the first time since the last week of January. That compares to expectations for a reading of 210K.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, that improvement is even more impressive. Claims totaled a meager 181K. For the comparable week of the year, the only years with lower readings were 1967 through 1969.

While the one-week move is impressive and indicates claims remain at historically strong levels, this time of year has historically seen claims drift higher into year's end.

While initial jobless claims had a positive move, continuing claims are sending a conflicting signal. After seasonal adjustment, continuing claims have risen for four weeks in a row and are now at the highest levels since early July.

