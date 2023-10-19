Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Continuing Claims Conflict With Initial Claims

Oct. 19, 2023 7:40 PM ET
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.68K Followers

Summary

  • The back half of September into the first couple of weeks of October saw jobless claims rebound off their lows.
  • There was a substantial improvement this week, with claims dropping to 198K and back below 200K for the first time since the last week of January.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, that improvement is even more impressive. Claims totaled a meager 181K.

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

The back half of September into the first couple of weeks of October saw jobless claims rebound off their lows. Last week saw that rebound grow with a modestly upward revision to 211K.

However, there was a substantial improvement

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.68K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.