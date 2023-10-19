Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 7:40 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.82K Followers

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian King - Head of IR

Gary Guthart - CEO

Jamie Samath - CFO

Myriam Curet - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

Matthew Miksic - Barclays

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you, everyone, for standing by. Welcome to the Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 Earnings Release. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Intuitive Surgical, Brian King. Please go ahead.

Brian King

Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuitive's third quarter earnings conference call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; Jamie Samath, our CFO; and Dr. Myriam Curet, our Chief Medical Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2023, and Form 10-Q filed on July 24, 2023. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Please note that this conference call will be available for audio replay on our website at intuitive.com on the Events section under our Investor Relations page. Today's press release and supplementary financial data tables have been posted to our website.

Today's format will consist

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.