Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delek Logistics: M&A, Transformation, And Undervalued

Oct. 19, 2023 9:21 PM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
290 Followers

Summary

  • Delek Logistics Partners is undergoing a period of transformation with a recent acquisition and changes in business segments.
  • The company has reported stable distributable FCFs and investments in third party opportunities.
  • Risks include high levels of debt and volatility in the price of crude oil, but the stock could trade at higher price marks.

Businessman touching to virtual download bar and loading for New Year and changing year 2022 to 2023. start up planing business in next years concept.

champpixs

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is in a period of transformation that includes recent integration of a large acquisition and a change in the business segments. The company also continues to report beneficial quarterly reports, including stable distributable FCFs

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
290 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DKL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.