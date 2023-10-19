Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 19, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Miller - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

David Jackson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Ludie and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Knight-Swift Transportation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Speakers from today's call will be Dave Jackson, President and CEO; and Adam Miller, CFO.

Mr. Miller, the meeting is now yours.

Adam Miller

Thank you, Ludie. Appreciate that. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Today, we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, provide an update on current market conditions, and update our 2023 guidance. We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website. Our call is scheduled to last one hour today and following our commentary, we'll answer as -- we'll answer questions related to these topics. In order to get to as many participants as possible, we're going to limit the questions to one per participant. If you have a second question or a follow-up, please feel free to get back into the queue, we'll answer as many questions as possible. If we're not able to get to your question due to time restrictions, you may call 602-606-6349 following the call and we'll answer as many questions as possible at that point.

