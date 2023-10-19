Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy: Avoid Ahead Of Anticipated Weak Results And Outlook

Summary

  • After the close of Wednesday's regular session, Enphase Energy's main competitor SolarEdge Technologies surprised market participants with a dire warning for the second half of the year.
  • While Enphase has done a better job derisking Q3 estimates and lower exposure to Europe, the company's near-term outlook is likely to fall well short of current consensus estimates.
  • With more and more analysts no longer forecasting a near-term trough in inverter demand, current expectations for an almost 10% year-over-year revenue increase next year might prove too optimistic.
  • Looking ahead to the Enphase's Q3 earnings release and conference call next week, much will depend on management's Q4 guidance as well as commentary on customer demand, channel inventory and the company's ability to protect gross margins over the course of the current downturn.
  • Given the increased likelihood of a more protracted downturn, investors should avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions until industry conditions show tangible signs of improvement.
Hispanic Man Connecting Solar Panels to Micro Inverters

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, leading solar string inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) or "SolarEdge" surprised market participants with an ugly earnings warning (emphasis added by author):

During the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.49K Followers
Comments (5)

Angstfrei profile picture
Angstfrei
Today, 12:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (150)
High growth stocks with a significant slowdown can easily get their their P/E compressed down to single digits. Would mean prices of 50$ are possible in the next weeks. And a broad Santa clause Rallye ist not in sight this year.
Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
Today, 12:36 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (308)
Short term, absolutely a sell. Long term, any further weakness presents an opportunity to buy a company with decades of tail winds, strong market position, good margins and sound management.
r
rammbler65
Today, 12:01 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
We'll see what the market does. ENPH is already seriously undervalued with the huge sell off but it may get more undervalued.
R
Rocksmani_00
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Premium
Comments (1.22K)
I bought it, lets see what market thinks of this and future potential growth
P
PH13
Yesterday, 11:28 PM
Premium
Comments (112)
Agreed. Too risky to buy the dip before a less negative earnings report/ outlook. How much is ENPH really worth with a further slowdown? Bit like what has happened to some of the high growth tech stock in 2021.
