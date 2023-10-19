adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, leading solar string inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) or "SolarEdge" surprised market participants with an ugly earnings warning (emphasis added by author):

During the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “We attribute these cancellations and pushouts to higher than expected inventory in the channels and slower than expected installation rates. In particular, installation rates for the third quarter were much slower at the end of the summer and in September where traditionally there is a rise in installation rates.” As a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range. Additionally, the Company anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues. (...) Third quarter revenue is now expected to be in the range of $720 million to $730 million, compared to the previous expectation of $880 million to $920 million. GAAP gross margin is now expected to be within the range of 19% to 20%. Non-GAAP gross margin is now expected to be within the range of 20.1% to 21.1%, compared to the previous expectation of 28% to 31%. GAAP operating loss is now expected to be within the range of $9 million to $28 million. Non-GAAP operating income is now expected to be within the range of $12 million to $31 million, compared to the previous expectation of $115 million to $135 million.

While the industry has been pressured by elevated channel inventories in recent months, the sheer magnitude of SolarEdge's warning is eye-catching, particularly when considering the fact that management already lowered Q3 expectations in early August.

Apparently, SolarEdge's warning doesn't bode well for leading microinverter producer and competitor Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or "Enphase".

However, I would assume the company's upcoming third quarter results to be much closer to current consensus estimates for two main reasons:

Considerably lower exposure to Europe Management has done a better job derisking Q3 estimates in late July by guiding down way more aggressively than SolarEdge did at that time

Unfortunately, Enphase's core U.S. residential solar market has also weakened in recent months with market participants increasingly concerned about a more protracted downturn mainly as a result of the ongoing surge in interest rates.

With more and more analysts no longer forecasting a near-term trough in inverter demand, current expectations for an almost 10% sequential revenue increase in Q4 will likely have to be revised following the company's Q3 earnings report and conference call next week.

Considering the fact that competitor SolarEdge is projecting "significantly lower revenues" for the fourth quarter, I wouldn't be surprised to see Enphase management guiding Q4 revenues below $500 million thus resulting in an approximately 20% shortfall relative to current consensus expectations.

In addition, expectations for revenues to grow by almost 10% next year might be too optimistic.

Moreover, with SolarEdge projecting a 30% quarter-over-quarter decrease in gross margins, Enphase's margin profile is likely to experience some pressure, too despite some anticipated offset from IRA benefits as the company ramps shipments of U.S.-manufactured microinverters.

Assuming consolidated gross margin to drop into the mid-30s next quarter, income from operations would be down by an estimated 85% from Q2 levels.

With demand headwinds likely to persist for at least the next couple of quarters, I wouldn't be surprised to see Enphase's 2024 revenues decreasing on a year-over-year basis. In combination with anticipated margin pressure, profitability would be nowhere near current consensus estimates thus making the stock look expensive even after the 50%+ decline in the shares year-to-date.

Looking ahead to the Enphase's Q3 earnings release and conference call next week, much will depend on management's Q4 guidance as well as commentary on customer demand, channel inventory and the company's ability to protect gross margins over the course of the current downturn.

However, it's difficult to envision Enphase outperforming competitors by a wide margin with residential solar demand under persistent pressure.

Bottom Line

SolarEdge's dire warning might be a harbinger for Enphase Energy's near-term outlook.

With residential solar demand likely to remain sluggish for the time being, I would expect the company's Q4 outlook to miss current consensus estimates by a wide margin.

In addition, expectations for close to 10% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024 might prove too optimistic.

Consquently, I would expect analysts to reduce estimates and price targets across the board following next week's Q3 earnings report and conference call.

Given the increased likelihood of a more protracted downturn, investors should avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions until industry conditions show tangible signs of improvement.

Risk Factors

Given muted expectations, any indication of the company maneuvering the challenging industry environment better than competitor SolarEdge or even a potential return to near-term sequential growth would likely be sufficient for shares to stage a major relief rally.