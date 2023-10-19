Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HIE: Term Fund With A High Discount

Summary

  • HIE seeks high current income by investing in high-yielding equities from various sectors.
  • HIE has a specific termination date set for November 24, 2024, but it can be extended for one year to November 24, 2025, with approval from the Board of Trustees.
  • The fund is currently trading at a discount of -7.9% to its net asset value, potentially making it an attractive investment due to the potential for gains upon liquidation.
  • HIE's portfolio is highly concentrated with only 34 holdings, offering potential rewards but also concentration risk.

Thesis

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity (HIE) is an equity closed end fund. The vehicle seeks high current income by investing in high-yielding equities from multiple sectors. This CEF is very actively managed, with a high portfolio turnover:

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments

