Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 19, 2023 10:45 PM ETNordea Bank Abp (NRDBY), NBNKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.82K Followers

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matti Ahokas - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Vang-Jensen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Smith - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABGSC

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Matti Ahokas

Good morning and welcome to Nordea's Third Quarter 2023 Result Presentation. Today here in Helsinki, we have our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; our CFO, Ian Smith and my name is Matti Ahokas from Investor Relations. As usual, we'll start with a presentation by Frank and after that you will have a chance to ask questions. Please remember to dial into the teleconference to ask questions.

And now, I leave the floor to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

A very good morning to you. Today, we have published our Q3 results. This quarter was once again characterized by ongoing uncertainty in the financial markets. The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remained fragile. Here in the Nordic region, we have so far coped well with the macro uncertainty.

However, economic activity has slowed down. We are all learning to operate in a new environment after many years of low, zero and even negative interest rates. We are seeing the normalization of positive interest rates now. Now we must be prepared for higher interest rates for a longer period of time.

Asset prices and investment opportunities will also need to adapt to this reality. While employment rates have held up well, we are currently seeing lower economic growth estimates for the coming 12 months to 18 months. We need to live with the prolonged uncertainty, but I am encouraged to think that the Nordic economies are in a good position

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.