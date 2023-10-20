Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citizens Financial's Operational Progress Has Run Into A Beta Buzzsaw

Oct. 20, 2023 12:04 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers

Summary

  • Citizens Financial's share price has fallen over 40% in a bad market for banks, outpacing the decline in the regional bank group.
  • The bank's poor core results, including a decline in all pre-provision revenue line items, are expected to continue for several more quarters.
  • Both sides of the bank's balance sheet are under pressure, with loans lagging behind the broader market and funding costs increasing.
  • Citizens had been making real progress in turning around and improving operations, and future drivers like private banking and a high-quality NYC-area franchise still matter.
  • Sentiment is likely to be a major challenge, but the valuation has some appeal for patient investors.

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

In a bad market for banks, Citizens Financial's (NYSE:CFG) share price performance has been absolutely brutal, falling more than 40% since my last update and surpassing the 27% or so decline in the regional bank group

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.